Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market to be Driven by Packaged Food Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4 % (Fruit Powder Market)

Demand for fruit powders is rising due to the growing awareness among consumers of the value of micronutrients. Consumers focus on satisfying their nutritional needs through their diet. This has pushed different food producers with different additives and ingredients to fortify or enrich their products. The natural source of different vitamins, minerals, fibres, and other macro and micronutrients is fruits. Another factor driving the market for fruit powder is changing consumer preferences towards natural goods.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The fruit powder that is freeze-dried is a powder obtained after being ground by lyophilizing the fruit. A freeze-drying process that preserves 100 per cent of the fruit’s nutrients provides freeze-dried fruit. You can eat freeze-dried fruit powder directly or with yoghurt ingredients, jams, etc.

On the basis of Type, the industry is divided into:

• Strawberry

• Cherry

• Apple

• Banana

• Orange

• Mango

• Others

On the basis of Application, the industry is divided into:

• Infant Food

• Beverages

• Confectionary

• Bakery and Desserts

• Others

On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

Due to variables such as wider application in culinary, bakery, snack bars, and others, the freeze-dried powder market has experienced significant growth. The driving factors in the global freeze-dried powder market are rising demand for a variety of nutritious beverages containing a high number of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for fruit & vegetable powders. Due to consumer preference for health drinks coupled with a variety of fruit & vegetable flavours in the drinks, this market is anticipated to have growth potential in developing and developed countries. In various different applications, these powders are convenient & economical replacements for fresh fruits & vegetables. A huge market for freeze-dried fruits & vegetables is North America. The major factor driving the North American market in the expected time frame would be rapid growth in the U.S. packaged food industry. Europe is a major regional market as well. Growing demand for packaged food products in the major European economies will drive the regional market in the coming years, combined with increasing sales levels in Eastern European countries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kanegrade Limited, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Watershed Foods, Inc., Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co.KG, Saipro Biotech Private Limited and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

