Women’s Activewear Market 2021: Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Activewear is an utility attire for competitors occupied with sports and wellness exercises. It helps upgrade the presentation of competitors, inferable from its different favorable circumstances, for example, improved hold, wicking capacity, and bi-stretchable qualities.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Broad and interesting points of interest offered by activewear, for example, breathability, fast drying, static opposition, warm obstruction, and compound obstruction significantly drive the development of the worldwide ladies’ activewear advertise. Likewise, ascend in wellbeing cognizance among buyers and increment in sports and wellness eagerness among female purchasers help the interest for ladies’ activewear. In addition, ascend in cooperation of female customers in sports exercises powers the deals of activewear, which emphatically impacts the market development. For example, increment in cooperation of female purchasers in strolling for wellness prompts flood in deals of game shoes and activewear shorts and shirts. Also, all encompassing methodology of female purchasers toward athleisure wear decidedly impacts the development of the general market. Moreover, increment in wellness and sports cognizance among youthful age and upsurge in extra cash are a portion of the outstanding components that help the market development. Be that as it may, unpredictable expense of crude materials and significant expense of structuring bring about unnecessary expense of the last item, in this manner declining deals of activewear among value delicate customers.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Women Activewear Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the women activewear market with detailed market segmentation by product, fabric, distribution channel and geography. The global women activewear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading women activewear market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global women activewear market is segmented on the basis of product, fabric, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the women activewear market is segmented into top, bottom, outerwear, innerwear and swimwearand others. On the basis of fabric, the market is bifurcated into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton and others. By distribution channel the women activewear market is segemnted into online and offline.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global women activewear market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The women activewear market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the women activewear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the women activewear market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the women activewear market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from women activewear market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for women activewear in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the women activewear market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the women activewear market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Adidas AG

ASICS America Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Forever21 Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey

Mizuno USA Inc.

Nike Inc

PUMA SE

Victoria’s Secret

