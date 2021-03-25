Gypsum Board Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The gypsum board is included in the family of panel products. Gypsum board mainly consists of primarily gypsum, non-combustible core, and a paper surfacing on the face, back side, and long edges. All gypsum panels majorly contain gypsum cores. Additionally, they can be confronted with a variety of different materials, such as fiberglass mats and paper. The gypsum board system is also known as drywall, plasterboard, or gypsum wallboard. The gypsum board panel differs from other types of paneling material, such as hardwood, fiberboard, and plywood.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The gypsum board market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing trends for aesthetic improvements in the building structures. Moreover, wallboards and ceiling boards are widely used for enhancing the interiors of residential and commercial buildings. This further provides a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the gypsum board market over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw material and stringent regulations regarding gypsum mining are projected to hamper the overall growth of the gypsum board market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Gypsum Board Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the gypsum board market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global gypsum board market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gypsum board market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global gypsum board market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the gypsum board market is segmented into wallboard, ceiling board, pre-decorated boards, and others. Based on application the global gypsum board market is divided into pre-engineered metal building, residential, industrial, commercial, and institutional.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global gypsum board market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The gypsum board market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the gypsum board market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gypsum board market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the gypsum board market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from gypsum board market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for gypsum board in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the gypsum board market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the gypsum board market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

American Gypsum

Beijing New Building Material Public Limited Company (BNBM Group)

BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd

Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd

Continental Building Products

Everest Industries Limited

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Global Gypsum Board Co. LLC (Gypcore)

Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd

USG Corporation (KNAUF)

