Global Security Information and Event Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Security Information and Event Management Market is valued approximately at USD 4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. SIEM refers to software and product services that combine security event management (SEM) and security information management (SIM). Security information and event management provides real time analysis of security alerts to organizations of IT infrastructure and network applications and hardware. Security information and event management (SIEM) tracks and analyzes the security with the help of SIM and SEM that further helps the organization to adhere to legal compliances in order to protect its IT infrastructure. SIEM also look after the logs in security database, allowing real time analysis of security-based events for organization to take necessary security steps. The rise and sophistication of cyber-attacks, Stringent security compliances and government regulations and increase in adoption of cloud-based services among SME are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cloud Computing Community, 77% of enterprises have at least one application or a portion of their enterprise computing infrastructure in the cloud in 2016. Moreover, as per technocrats over 75% of private and government organizations have adopted hybrid cloud-based services in 2016. For instance, as per company’s news release in June 2019, Benefitfocus Inc. introduced the advanced BenefitsPlace™ Platform, a cloud-based functionality tool to educate consumers, improve the mobile experience and simplify the process of consumers’ benefits decisions. Thus, rising penetration of cloud-based services across various organization will create a lucrative growth of this market. However, higher cost involved in deploying SIEM solution is the major factor restraining the growth of global Security Information and Event Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Security Information and Event Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

SolarWinds Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International Plc

Rapid7

RSA

McAfee LLC

Splunk Inc.

ManageEngine

LogRhythm

Exabeam Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Log Management and Reporting

Threat Intelligence

Security Analytics

Others

By Vertical:

Finance and Insurance

Healthcare and Social Assistance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Security Information and Event Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Security Information and Event Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Security Information and Event Management Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Security Information and Event Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.4. Security Information and Event Management Market, by Organizational Size, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.5. Security Information and Event Management Market, by Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.6. Security Information and Event Management Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Security Information and Event Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Security Information and Event Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Security Information and Event Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Security Information and Event Management Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Security Information and Event Management Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Security Information and Event Management Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Security Information and Event Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4. Security Information and Event Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solution

5.4.2. Services

..…continued.

