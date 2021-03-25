Superconducting Magnets Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

Superconducting Magnets Market Overview 2021 – 2026

A superconducting magnet is an electromagnet made from coils of superconducting wire. They must be cooled to cryogenic temperatures during operation. In its superconducting state the wire has no electrical resistance and therefore can conduct much larger electric currents than ordinary wire, creating intense magnetic fields. Superconducting magnets can produce greater magnetic fields than all but the strongest non-superconducting electromagnets and can be cheaper to operate because no energy is dissipated as heat in the windings. They are used in MRI machines in hospitals, and in scientific equipment such as NMR spectrometers, mass spectrometers, fusion reactors and particle accelerators.

The global market for superconducting magnets is predicted to witness a progressive growth in the next few years. The growing demand from the medical devices market is one of the key factors that are likely to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. In addition, the rising number of applications in the healthcare sector, such as magnetic resonance imaging is expected to generate promising opportunities for market players operating in the global superconducting magnets market in the near future.

On the other hand, the global market for superconducting magnets is presently at a nascent stage, owing to which there are several challenges that are being faced by the players. Moreover, the lack of knowledge regarding this technology and products in developing economies is likely to restrict the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing focus of key players on technological developments and innovations is expected to fuel the growth of the global superconducting magnets market in the coming few years.

Key Competitors of the Global Superconducting Magnets Market are: Columbus Superconductors, Agilent Technologies, American Magnetics, Bruker, Oxford Instruments, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Medical Devices & Equipment

Mass Spectrometers

Particle Accelerators

Separation Process and Nuclear Magnetic

Major Applications of Superconducting Magnets covered are:

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Others

Market Scenario:

