Global Lawful Interception Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Lawful Interception Market is valued approximately at USD 3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.7% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Lawful Interception (LI) is a process in which a network operator or service provider provides law enforcement officials an access to the communication of private individuals or organizations. In lawful interception process, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conduct electronic surveillance as authorized by jurisdiction or administration to track illegal activities. The increase in subversive activities and terrorism and increase in cybercrimes in the era of digitalization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the number of terrorist’s activities in 2012 was 6,771 and has risen to 8093 number of terrorism activities in 2018, globally. Additionally, as per Herjavec Group, in 2018 Marriott has hacked around 500 million user accounts due to cyber-attacks. Also, Yahoo was suffered around 3 billion user accounts by cyber-attacks in 2017. However, security and privacy of intercepted data is the major factor restraining the growth of global Lawful Interception market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Lawful Interception market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World due to well-established infrastructures, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Communication Service Providers (CSPs) that generate a huge demand for lawful interception solutions in the region. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :https://articlescad.com/electronic-adhesive-market-size-share-growth-insight-competitive-analysis-business-opportuniti-680859.html

Major market player included in this report are:

Utimaco GmbH

Vocal Technologies Ltd.

Aqsacom Inc.

Verint Systems

BAE Systems Plc

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

ATOS

SS8 Networks Inc.

Trovicor Networks

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/01/cng-compressors-market-2020-trends-research-analysis-review-forecast-2023.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By network:

Fixed Network

Mobile Network

By Mediation Device:

Routers

Switches

Gateway

Handover Interface

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Management Server

By Type of Interception:

Active Interception

Passive Interception

Hybrid Interception

By End User:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Government

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lawful Interception Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/04/1863786/0/en/Ammonium-Sulfate-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-4-430-0-Million-at-CAGR-3-11-by-2026-Increasing-Demand-for-Fertilizers-Expected-to-Expand-Global-Ammonium-Sulfate-Market.html

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Lawful Interception Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Lawful Interception Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Lawful Interception Market, by Network, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.4. Lawful Interception Market, by Mediation Device, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.5. Lawful Interception Market, by Type of Interception, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.6. Lawful Interception Market, by End Users, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Lawful Interception Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Lawful Interception Market Dynamics

3.1. Lawful Interception Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Lawful Interception Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Lawful Interception Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Lawful Interception Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Lawful Interception Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4. Lawful Interception Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solution

5.4.2. Services

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105