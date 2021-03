Distilled Spirits Market Is Booming Regionaly | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast By 2026

←

Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 3.17 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a sever virus diseases that attacks body cells which helps in fighting with infection of body and results in making a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases. It is spread by contact with certain bodily fluids of a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected intercourse and through sharing injections drug equipment. Whereas, Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDs) is the late stage of HIV infection that occurs when the body’s immune system is badly damaged because of the virus. Thus, to identify symptoms of HIV/AIDs and evaluating the disease to initiate its treatment or curing, diagnosis of HIV/AIDs are essential. The cases of HIV/AIDs across the globe is increasing which is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the World Health Organization (WHO), globally over 37.9 million people affected with HIV in 2018 and over 23.3 million people were receiving antiretroviral treatment by end 2018. Also, over 62% of people affected with HIV were receiving antiretroviral treatment in 2018. Thus, the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDs across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of awareness among people regarding HIV/AIDs across the globe is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years. The regional analysis of global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cases of HIV/AIDs across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as Increasing Number of Blood Transfusions and Blood Donations and favorable government initiatives regarding HIV/AIDs Diagnostics would create lucrative growth prospects for the HIV/AIDs Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region. Major market player included in this report are: Siemens Healthineers Roche Diagnostics Abbott Laboratories Beckman Coulter, Inc. Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Becton, Dickinson & Company Hologic Inc. Alere Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Product: Consumables Instruments Software & services By Test Type: Antibody Test Viral Load Tests CD4 Test Test for Early Infant Diagnosis Tests for Viral Identification By End-User: Diagnostics Laboratories Hospitals Blood Banks Home care Settings Others By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018 Base year – 2019 Forecast period – 2020 to 2026 Target Audience of the Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market in Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises Venture capitalists Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Third-party knowledge providers Investment bankers InvestorsSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021