Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 3.17 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a sever virus diseases that attacks body cells which helps in fighting with infection of body and results in making a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases. It is spread by contact with certain bodily fluids of a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected intercourse and through sharing injections drug equipment. Whereas, Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDs) is the late stage of HIV infection that occurs when the body’s immune system is badly damaged because of the virus. Thus, to identify symptoms of HIV/AIDs and evaluating the disease to initiate its treatment or curing, diagnosis of HIV/AIDs are essential. The cases of HIV/AIDs across the globe is increasing which is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the World Health Organization (WHO), globally over 37.9 million people affected with HIV in 2018 and over 23.3 million people were receiving antiretroviral treatment by end 2018. Also, over 62% of people affected with HIV were receiving antiretroviral treatment in 2018. Thus, the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDs across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of awareness among people regarding HIV/AIDs across the globe is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

ALSO READ : https://articlescad.com/reactive-diluents-industry-trends-sales-production-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2023-681009.html

The regional analysis of global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cases of HIV/AIDs across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as Increasing Number of Blood Transfusions and Blood Donations and favorable government initiatives regarding HIV/AIDs Diagnostics would create lucrative growth prospects for the HIV/AIDs Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/world-submersible-pumps-market-analysis-share-size-trends-industry

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Hologic Inc.

Alere Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Software & services

By Test Type:

Antibody Test

Viral Load Tests

CD4 Test

Test for Early Infant Diagnosis

Tests for Viral Identification

By End-User:

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Home care Settings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/06/1865393/0/en/Fluoroscopy-and-Mobile-C-Arms-Market-Will-hit-at-a-CAGR-of-4-58-Would-Reach-USD-2-951-4-million-by-2023-end-Says-Market-Research-Future.html

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Test Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. HIV/AIDs Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Consumables

5.4.2. Instruments

5.4.3. Software & services

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105