Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Breast cancer is a malignant tumor formed in the breast cells that can spread into the whole parts of the body. It is diagnosed with the use of several tests to locate the site of initiation and the spread of the tumor to several parts of the body. At the initial stage, it can be diagnosed through certain screening tests such as yearly mammograms, MRI and CT scan. Increasing incidence of breast cancer among women, growing number of approvals for breast cancer diagnosis technologies, and favorable reimbursement framework for breast cancer diagnosis are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI), breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women worldwide with an average 2million new cases being detected every year. American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) anticipates by 2030, that incident rate of breast cancer is expected to reach over 9.9 million cases with over 5.5 million annual deaths, primarily due to aging population. Similarly, as per the European Breast Cancer Coalition, incidence in the EU-28 in 2018 was estimated to be around 404,920. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand of breast cancer diagnostics around the world. However, high installation cost of devices and side effects of radiation are the few factors expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high patient awareness, well-established diagnostic infrastructure, and the early adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rising incidence of breast cancer and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hologic Inc.

GE Healthcare

Phillips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Dilion Technologies Inc.

Genomic Health

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diagnostic Type:

Ionizing breast imaging technologies

Non-ionizing imaging technologies

By End-User:

Hospitals

Cancer research centers/institutes

Diagnostic Clinical laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

