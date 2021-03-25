Automotive V2X Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report | Top Companies – Qualcomm Technologies, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors

Latest added Automotive V2X Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Qualcomm Technologies, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Delphi Technologies, NXP Semiconductors. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Automotive V2X Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Automotive V2X Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Automotive V2X Market size is projected to reach USD 7,925 Million by 2026, from USD 760 Million in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 47.8% during 2021-2026. The advancements in 5G technology and an increase in fuel consumption and time wastage caused by traffic congestion have pushed the V2X technology forward.

The cellular segment is projected to be the fastest growing automotive V2X market, by connectivity

The advancements in 5G technology would enable the applications of 5G-V2X which is expected to offer better performance in terms of cybersecurity and handling a large number of messages in congested traffic environments. Another factor that would drive the cellular segment is the cost associated with hardware components. The DSRC segment, to perform V2P communication, requires additional hardware components, which makes it expensive compared to C-V2X. In January 2019, Audi, Ducati, and Ford demonstrated C-V2X technologies. Such developments would accelerate the commercial deployment of C-V2X technology.

The V2V segment is expected to have the largest market share of the automotive V2X market, by communication

The V2V communication segment is expected to have the largest share of the automotive V2X market. V2V improves vehicle safety through features such as forward collision warning (FCW) and lane changing warning (LCW). The growing safety concerns among the public and government dues to increasing traffic accidents is an important driving factor for the growth of the automotive V2V market. The vehicle models equipped with V2V technology are Cadillac CTS and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, among others.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is expected to have the largest automotive V2X market during the forecast period. The improved infrastructure facility in Europe allows easy deployment of V2X. The presence of top players in the Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Delphi Technologies, along with large scale adoption of V2X-equipped vehicles, is expected to have a significant effect on the European automotive V2X market. Moreover, in European countries such as France and Germany, the likes of 5GAA, BMW Group, Ford, and Groupe PSA have teamed up with Qualcomm and Savari to showcase C-V2X communications.

The major players in the automotive V2X market include Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Autotalks Ltd. (Israel), and Delphi Technologies (UK).

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is anticipated to be a dominant player in the automotive V2X market. It adopted the strategies of new product developments, partnerships, and M&A to retain its leading position in the automotive V2X market. Strengthening the product portfolio and global presence by building customer relationships has helped Qualcomm maintain its competitive edge in the automotive V2X market.

Automotive V2X market, by offering

Hardware

Software

Automotive V2X market, by communication

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to Device (V2D)

Automotive V2X market, by propulsion

ICE

EV

Automotive V2X market, by connectivity

Cellular

DSRC

Automotive V2X market, by technology

Automated driver assistance

Intelligent traffic systems

Emergency vehicle notification

Passenger information system

Fleet & asset management

Parking management system

Line of sight

Non-line of sight

Backing

Others

Automotive V2X market, by vehicle type

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Automotive V2X market, by unit type

On-Board Unit

Roadside Unit

Automotive V2X market, By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

RoW

Key questions addressed by the report

Where will all recent developments take the automotive V2X market in the mid- to long-term?

How are the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and changing environmental norms affecting the automotive V2X market?

What are the features in which cellular outperforms DSRC connecitivty?

Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

How will the combination of vision-based sensors and V2X work in real-world situations?

Automotive V2X Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Automotive V2X Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

6. Global Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Automotive V2X Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

