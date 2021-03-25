Modular Data Center Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report | Top Companies – Dell, Vertiv Co., Huawei Technologies

Latest added Modular Data Center Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Dell, Vertiv Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The modular data center market size is projected to reach USD 46.2 Billion by 2026, from USD 12.2 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021-2026. Modular data centers are manufactured by integrating prefabricated modules that are built inside a factory and shipped to the client site where they assembled, deployed, and commissioned. These data centers are highly scalable and energy efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs.

COVID-19 impact on global modular data center market

As the world moves through the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations across industries are accelerating their digital transformations and looking toward technology to help them adapt to a new normal where disruption could be around every corner. Modular construction methods have been evolving in data center projects for some time, but the impact of COVID-19 will undoubtedly put this at the forefront. Apart from cost savings, modular constructions have the benefit of reducing the number of people required on site during the construction phase. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a fresh surge in the already brisk demand for online services, and more capacity is needed.

There are many instances where data center construction has happened during COVID-19. E.g. Google has announced its 2020 expansion plans, which will build its footprint in 11 US states. The company has pledged to invest more than USD 10 billion in offices and data centers across the US. Moreover, according to research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 84% of executives expect edge applications are expected to positively impact operational responsiveness within the next five years. This is a huge opportunity for modular data center vendors. Thus, we can infer that the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many organizations from the planning phase to the implementation phase, and the opportunities for modular data center vendors are immense in the coming five years.

Modular data center Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing need for energy-efficient data centers

Modular data centers are witnessing a growing demand, owing to the increasing number of environmental protection and energy consumption regulations laid down by various governments across the world. It is easier to cool the confined space of the modular data center than one large room, and built-in aisle containment minimizes hot and cold air mixing.

According to data from Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI), modular data centers provide 40% greater energy efficiency than an open data center environment. Thus, modular data centers are more energy-efficient and consume lesser power than traditional data centers and further aid in satisfying the organizations’ inherent need for lower energy consumption. Additionally, modular data centers can further reduce PUE levels by adopting and integrating renewable energy sources, such as solar energy. A lower PUE level delivered by modular data centers helps in increasing their demand across various industry verticals.

Restraint: Vendor lock-ins limit customer purchase options

Data centers were often built-to-order and offered the option of customization, according to the user’s environment. These functionalities enabled the data center users to order data centers that were able to adapt to their requirements and the overall operating environment of the organization. However, the modern modular data centers lack this ability for full customization, owing to their standardized nature and prefabricated modules. Moreover, the standardized nature of the modular data center offering restricts the organization to a single vendor and further restrains the user from adding new solutions from different vendors to optimize the data center. This lack of customization and limitation in buying options is expected to hinder the global modular data center market growth.

Opportunities: Demand from colocation providers for modular data centers

Most businesses do not undertake a large capital expenditure unless they are confident about maximizing return on investment, ideally as quickly as possible. Even enterprises that are willing or able to spend extra money over provisioning space for potential growth struggle with how much capacity to bring online. For instance, if they develop too much data center capacity, it will result in the wastage of the organization’s capital. On the other hand, if IT capacity needs to grow faster than anticipated, the business may have to scramble to seek approval for additional capital.

As an alternative, many organizations have turned to colocation data centers to help manage capacity requirements more effectively. Moreover, as big data continues to explode, many enterprises have turned to colocation data centers. This reduces upfront costs for the customers. Gradually scaling a data center is one of the most challenging areas for colocation providers. Hence, one of the ways colocation providers can successfully scale faster and more effectively is by utilizing modular design in their data centers. Best-in-class modular data centers also supply built-in cooling and power redundancies to minimize the potential for downtime. More specifically, they offer what is known as concurrent maintainability.

This means that the operations team can perform mechanical or electrical maintenance without disrupting power to the IT load, cooling systems, or any other equipment that influence the operational status of servers. Modularly designed colocation data centers make it incredibly simple for organizations to incrementally scale data halls without sacrificing reliability or the flexibility to customize the environment to desired specifications. Around-the-clock security, environmental optimization, redundancy, concurrent maintainability, carrier neutrality, and much more are all basic components of the modular service model. Thus, colocation providers are expected to provide huge opportunities for deploying modular data centers.

Challenge: Reliance on PUE as sole efficiency measure

PUE has become a widely-accepted standard to measure the overall efficiency of modular data centers. However, this factor only measures the efficiency in terms of the amount of power drawn by the data center, compared to that utilized by IT equipment in the data center; this does not mean that the IT equipment is performing effectively. Moreover, PUE is dependent on the overall size, design, dataset, and location of the data center, and therefore, cannot act as a comparative measure between two data center vendors. The lack of provision regarding efficient metrics by leading and emerging vendors may restrain organizations from opting for modular data center solutions.

However, these shortcomings have led to the development of advanced metrics for measuring efficiency, such as real-time PUE, which allows instantaneous power efficiency measurement down to the individual server. For example, a company may only want to assess the performance of one data module or how much power is being used to cool the systems. With real-time PUE, this is possible. On the other hand, using the traditional PUE calculation i.e. summing all electrical input to the entire system and attempting to allocate a portion of that energy to the data module of interest, may prove impossible or misrepresent PUE for that particular module. This results in misallocated costs and poorly informed operational decisions. Leading as well as emerging data center vendors may need to include such real-time metrics for measuring the efficiency of their data centers.

Support and maintenance segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Support and maintenance services for modular data centers include various onsite and offsite services. The onsite maintenance services include support activities, such as device repair and replacement, as well as various de-installation services, such as disk wiping, the unracking of devices, and resale and recycling of these devices. The remote support services include speed problem determination and remote troubleshooting. Support and maintenance services provide the necessary systems to continuously monitor the data center, resulting in optimized performance and increased efficiency. These services provide a means for preventive maintenance to mitigate the risks of interrupting availability.

Large enterprises to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises face various issues related to higher power consumption and higher carbon footprint, among others. Modular data centers are highly efficient in terms of power and cooling as the components such as storage devices, servers, UPS, cooling systems, etc. are fixed in the box, unlike the traditional data centers. Modular data centers further help enterprises with easy and quick deployments, thus helping them to expand their existing data centers, instead of constructing a new one. They save a lot of time and reduce the cost involved in building and maintenance. Due to the ever-increasing data storage needs, large enterprises are adopting large data centers, with highly scalable infrastructure. Modular data center solutions can facilitate data center providers with dynamic monitoring and management of resources. Data center cost estimation is also easier in modular data centers, due to the separation of individual modules. Modular data center solutions aid large enterprises in maintaining high availability with a significant reduction in downtime. These benefits and features of modular data centers have favored their adoption among large enterprises.

Asia Pacific to grow the highest during the forecast period

The global modular data center market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the highest owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and edge computing.

Key Market Players

The research covers the current and historic modular data center market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Dell Inc., Vertiv Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Baselayer Technology, LLC., Eltek AS, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, BladeRoom Group Ltd, Edge Mission Critical Systems, LLC among others.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the modular data center market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Based on components, the modular data center market has been segmented as follows:

Solutions All-in-one Modules Individual Modules IT Module Power Module Cooling Module

Services Design and Consulting Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance



Based on organization size, the modular data center market has been segmented as follows

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on verticals, the modular data center market has been segmented as follows

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others (Energy, education, and transportation and logistics)

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, Dell Technologies enabled edge computing solutions by its modular data center. The edge solution from Dell Technologies includes new edge server designs, smaller modular data centers, enhanced telemetry management, and a streaming analytics engine. Customers will be able to overcome edge compute, network, and storage challenge to uncover new insights through data analytics across the edge, core data centers, and public clouds.

In January 2019, Vertiv SmartMod and SmartMod MAX were launched in EMEA. With SmartMod, Vertiv can build customized modular data centers for customers all over the world and is now able to augment that capability with the additional benefits of standardization, cost certainty, and a common user experience.

In August 2019, Rittal partnered with ABB and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide turnkey resilient micro-modular datacenters purpose-built for rough environments, which help customers turn data into action in real time.

