Global Carrageenan Market to reach USD XX billion by 2027.

Global Carrageenan Market Size study, by Type (Kappa, Lota and Lambda), by Application (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Carrageenan Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.12% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Carrageenan is extracted from red edible seaweeds, used as food additives for thickening, gelling, and stabilizing properties in food industry. Carrageenan is widely used in dairy and meat products due to its strong binding properties to food proteins. The growing demand for processed foods as well as rising demand for organic ingredients across the world are the few factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, in India, the processed food market was about USD 322 billion in 2016 and is likely to grow to almost USD 543 billion by the year 2020 at a CAGR of 14.6%. Similarly, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Canadian food and beverage processing sector is reached almost USD 87 billion in 2018, and the government of Canada aims to increase agri-food exports by 26% (up to USD 65 billion) by 2025. Thus, the rapid growth of the food & beverage industry increases the adoption of Carrageenan. However, the stringent regulations from the FDA to reduce the usage of carrageenan gums, owing to the fact, may promote inflammation, swelling, food allergies, colon cancer and others, used prominently in the emulsification of food products, is the major factor restraining the growth of global Carrageenan market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Carrageenan market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing R&D expenditure, along with the rising production of pharmaceuticals in Europe. Furthermore, well-established end-use industries, such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceutical, is augmenting the growth of the carrageenan market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

MCPI Corporation

Marcel Carrageenan

ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

TBK Manufacturing Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Caldic B.V.

Ina Food Industry Co Ltd.

Danlink Ingredients Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Kappa

Lota

Lambda

By Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Carrageenan Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

