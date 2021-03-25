Global Dental Equipment Market to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2027.

Global Dental Equipment Market Size study, by Product (Diagnostic Dental Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment and General Equipment), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Dental Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Dental Equipment are tools that is used by dental professionals or therapeutics to identify and treat dental conditions. These tools helps professionals to examine, treat, manipulate tissues, restore, and remove teeth & surrounding oral structures. The increasing geriatric population along with evolving medical tourism pertaining to dental treatment are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Also, According to the United Nations, Department of Economic & Social Affairs, There were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019 and is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Similarly, as per The American Journal of Medicine, around 750,000 Americans had traveled to other countries for healthcare in 2007 and had risen by more than 1.4 million of Americans traveled in 2017, for healthcare in other countries. Additionally, as per International Medical Travel Journal, India has witnessed around 233,918 medical tourist in 2015 and had increased to 495,056 in 2017 and 427,014 in 2016 of medical tourists in India. However, high cost of dental equipment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Dental Equipment market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Dental Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising geriatric population, strong medical infrastructure, well-established reimbursement policies, existence of key market players, and advancement in preventive and restorative dental treatments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carestream Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Group

A-DEC Inc.

AMD Lasers

Biolase, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Midmark Corp.

3M

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Diagnostic Dental Equipment

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

General Equipment

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dental Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

