Global Halal Logistics Market to reach USD 547.1 billion by 2027.

Global Halal Logistics Market Size study, by Component (Storage, Transportation and Monitoring Components), by End-Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic / Personal Care, Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Halal Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 286.96 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growing halal industry has led to the widespread adoption of halal ingredients in food & beverage, healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, which result in fostering the growth of halal logistics market. The rising Muslim population across the globe coupled with their preference to consume halal ingredients to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (United States), the number of Muslim populations in 2017 was 3.45 million and grown to approx. 4 million till 2019. Similarly, according to Statista, the Muslim Population in UK rises from 6.3% in 2016 to 17.2 % by 2050. Furthermore, Non-OIC countries are increasingly relying on the Halal Food Industry and rising use of halal ingredients in beauty and cosmetics products are further strengthening the growth of the halal logistics market. Also, the increasing halal certification for various food & beverage ingredients tends to accelerate the market share of the segment. For instance, as the Indonesian government issued a regulation 31/2019 regarding the compulsory halal labelling law which must be carried out in the next five years. This law in the first phase is applied to the food and beverage products and is compulsion by October 2024. While, second phase covers the cosmetic industry, which will be a compulsion after October 2026. However, the restrictions enforced by the governments in the wake of COVID-19 have put more burden on the logistic service provider is the major factor restraining the growth of global Halal Logistics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Halal Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the migration of the Muslim population from Muslim-dominated nations to India, China, and Southeast Asian countries is one of the major reasons responsible for the rise in the Muslim population in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nippon Express

TIBA Group

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

TASCO Berhad

Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB)

MASkargo

SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

DB Schenker

Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC

Northport (Malaysia) BHD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

By End-Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic / Personal Care

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Halal Logistics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

