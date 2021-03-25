Global Seaweed Snacks Market to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027.

Global Seaweed Snacks Market Size study, by Product (Strips & Chips, Flakes, Bars and Others), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Seaweed Snacks Market is valued approximately at USD 1.48 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Seaweed snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals, made from brown, red, and green seaweed. This snack contains potassium, copper, iodine, iron, magnesium, and calcium. Seaweed snacks contain organic ingredients in the food products, are high in fiber and vitamins such as A, B and E. Seaweed snacks are non-GMO ingredients that are gluten-free and are healthy for snacking, found in various forms such as packaged snack food and other processed food. Seaweed snacks are also getting more preference from consumer, who are seeking a better alternative for unhealthy snacks. The growing adoption of special diet plans to combat the health problem and increase in vegan consumers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Statista, the number of vegans in Great Britain was 150,000 in 2014 and has increased by 600,000 vegans in 2018. Moreover, the introduction of new product and other strategic alliance by the market player will foster the growth of the market. For instance: on 26th March 2020, GimMe Snacks launched new Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Roasted Seaweed Snack flavor to its existing product line of premium USDA Organic, Non-GMO, and Gluten Free products. However, the high cost of production and volatility in the prices of seaweed is the major factor restraining the growth of global Seaweed Snacks market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Seaweed Snacks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing health concerns along with rising cases of obesity have been fueling the demand for seaweed snacks in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL

gimMe Health Foods Inc.

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

Annie Chuns, Inc.

Kimnori U.S.A. Inc.

KPOP Foods

SeaSnax

Oceans Halo

SEAWEED MARKET O

Singha Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Strips & Chips

Flakes

Bars

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Seaweed Snacks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

