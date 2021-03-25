Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2027

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fixed C-Arms, Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled, Patient Side), Mobile C-arms), and Application (Diagnostic (Cardio, Gastroenterology, Nephrology), Surgical (Ortho, Neuro, Cardio) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 5.63 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that shows a continuous X-ray image on a monitor, performed to evaluate specific areas of the body like heart, kidneys, or lungs. Technological advancements in digital flat-panel detectors (FPDs) has brought about significant advancements in fluoroscopic imaging. FPDs are better than its predecessors (traditional X-ray image intensifier technology) as it reduces the radiation level and provides a much better image resolution. In addition to this fluoroscopy equipment are compact in size thus, more and more hospitals are adapting to this equipment. Fluoroscopy equipment have Data-integrated imaging systems enabling reconstruction of images and assessment of the medical condition. This equipment combined with a software package to store patients information can be accessed from anywhere and would add to the growth of the market. As of 2019, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) launched the Artis icono biplane, an angiography system with special functions for neuroradiology. Similarly, in August 2015, GE Healthcare entered into a 7-year collaborative agreement with Temple University Health System to expand radiology-based services. However, this efficient technology comes at a terrific cost, Fluoroscopy procedure works by passing radiation through the body, and since this is a time-consuming process the exposure to radiation is immense which has adverse effects on the skin and other organs, prolonged exposure can result in cancer.

The regional analysis of global Fluoroscopy Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as, growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fluoroscopy Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

GE Healthcare (US)

Philips (Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Carestream Health Inc. (US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Fixed C-Arms

Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled, Patient Side)

Mobile C-arms

By Application:

Diagnostic (Cardio, Gastroenterology, Nephrology)

Surgical (Ortho, Neuro, Cardio)

By Surgical:

Ortho

Neuro

Cardio

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

