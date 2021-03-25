Global Humidifier Market to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2027.Global Humidifier Market to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2027.to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2027.

Global Humidifier Market Size study, by Type (Warm Mist Humidifiers, Cool Mist Humidifiers, Ultrasonic Humidifiers, Others), By Installation Type (Fixed, Portable), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Humidifier Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Humidifiers are the devices that adds moisture to the air to prevent dryness that can cause irritation in many parts of the body. Humidifiers are effective for treating dryness of the skin, nose, throat, and lips. Humidifiers are becoming highly popular among indoor plant owners, as these plants require specific temperature and humidity levels for growth. Rising diseases like asthma and other allergies caused by dry air has raised awareness regarding the importance of proper humidity level. Consequently, the demand for humidifiers will increase. Increasing concerns due to the diseases caused by dry air is likely to increase the demand for household humidifiers. Especially during winters, the relative humidity (RH) of air reduces below the normal level which can cause serious health issues, so by installing humidifiers the risk of these diseases can be reduced.For Instance: For instance, the Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner has released their guidelines in the year 2019, according to which the relative humidity level from 40% to 70% should be maintained in the indoor air to decrease the problems from pathogens. This will result in the rising investment in humidifiers market. However, high cost and requirement for expertise in installing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, rising health concerns and rising disposal income of people will lead to the growth of humidifiers market in the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Humidifier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the extreme cold conditions which makes the air dry resulting in different health problems .So the demand for humidifiers will increase .Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising technological advancements and rising health concerns would create lucrative growth prospects for the Humidifier market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Philips

Honeywell International Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

De’Longhi S.p.A

Condair

BONECO AG

Carel Industries SpA

LG Electronics

Neptronic

Smart Fog Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Warm Mist Humidifiers

Cool Mist Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Others

By Installation Type:

Fixed

Portable

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Humidifier Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

