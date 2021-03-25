Global Empty Capsules Market to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2027.

Global Empty Capsules Market Size study, by Product Type (Gelatin (Hard)-based Capsules, Vegetarian-based Capsules), Raw Material (Contract Type-A (Pork Skin), Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin), Fish Bone Gelatin, Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC), Starch Materials, Pullulan) Route of Administration (Oral Administration, Inhalation Administration) End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations (CROS))and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Empty Capsules Market is valued approximately at USD 2.06billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.38% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Empty tablets are of two kind in the market such as, gelatin capsules and non-gelatin tablets. Of those, the vegetable/non-gelatin tablets are predicted to have more demand in market as consumer desire to its natural or non-animal origin. The major factors which are driving the empty drugs market are the developing adoption of capsule formulations, as their quick disintegrating nature, which results in higher absorption rates and the use of tasteless and odorless gelatin coating, the drugs are desired by most consumers, which makes these tablets palatable. The increase of the pharmaceutical marketplace with the growing R&D sports & medical trial research, also, the key merchandise used by the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors tends to be gelatin tablets, though growing alternatives to gelatin capsules are gaining traction. Moreover, rising complications and drug interactions associated with gelatin pills are key factors in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries that pave the way for gelatin alternatives. For Instance, Capsugel added the lipid multi-particulate generation, a drug shipping platform that gives bioavailability enhancement, flavor-overlaying, and changed release. Capsugels duocap, a tablet-in-tablet delivery machine, is ideally suited for combination or twin-launch products. However, Growing cost of raw material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the advancements in capsule transport technology brings growth opportunity for Empty Capsules market.

The regional analysis of global Empty Capsules market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the key reasons engendering this growth are the health-centered developments located inside the North American markets. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing demand for nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals due to the increasing consciousness about wellbeing developments and fitness-oriented converting existence as a consequence propelling the overall increase of the empty capsules marketplace within the Asia Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

Capsugel (Part of Lonza)

ACG Worldwide

Qualicaps (Subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

CapsCanada

Suheung Co. Ltd.

Roxlor

Medi-Caps Ltd.

HealthCaps India Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Lefan Capsule

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Gelatin (Hard)-based Capsules

Vegetarian-based Capsules

By Raw Material:

Contract Type-A (Pork Skin)

Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin)

Fish Bone Gelatin

Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC)

Starch Materials

Pullulan

By Route of Administration:

Oral Administration

Inhalation Administration

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations (CROS)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Empty Capsules Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

