Global Poultry Diagnostics Market to reach USD 815.85 million by 2027

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Size study, by Test type (ELISA Test, PCR Test, Others), Disease Type (Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Avian Pasteurellosis, Encephalomyelitis, Infectious Bronchitis, others) Service(Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology)and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 367.04 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Poultry products have a wide global demand, including the vast meat industry, extensive demand and use of eggs in various industries, including food and personal care, and market growth is expected to occur significantly. Poultry diagnostics market covers virology, bacteriology, and parasitology, Zoonotic means that the disease/bug can be passed from one species to another. Infected poultry can affect the consumers product, one of them is salmonella disease in chickens. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on 2018, over 1.2 million people got sick by salmonella per year and more than 450 people died. Chicken carry salmonella can affect the meat to contaminate and cause the consumer. Increasing disease outburst and spreading awareness among all regards the disease has reproduce the growth of market. However, the high costs and lack of awareness regarding the health of animals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, demand for Poultry driven food product and the increment in the government aided veterinary hospitals and clinics creates an opportunity for Poultry Diagnostics market.

The regional analysis of global Poultry Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in consumption of poultry-derived products, increased consumer awareness in terms of food safety, and increment in incidence of zoonotic diseases related with poultry. They have escalate the production of eggs, hen, in shell, in the region, as per the statistics published by the UNFAO.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Poultry Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Affinitech Ltd.

Agrobiotek Internacional

BioChek

Bionote Inc.

Bioingentech Biotechnologies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

GD Animal Health

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

IDVet

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Test Type:

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Test

Polymerise Chain Reaction Test

Others

By Disease:

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Pasteurellosis

Encephalomyelitis

Infectious Bronchitis

Others

By Service:

Bacteriology

Virology

Parasitology

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Poultry Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

