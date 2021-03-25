Global Paper Tapes Market is projected to observe growth with 3.4% between 2020 and 2027.

Global Paper Tapes Market Size study, by Type (Masking Tape, Packaging Tape, Consumer & Stationary Tape and Others), by Adhesive (Rubber Based Adhesive, Acrylic Based Adhesive, Silicon Based Adhesive and others), by Application (Masking, Packaging, Sealing and others), by Feature (Single sided and Double Sided), by End-Use (Building & Construction, Automotive, Retail & Logistics and others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1250710/Global Paper Tapes Market Size study, by#sample
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Paper Tapes Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Paper tapes have good holding power, heat insulation, and temperature resistance properties. Hence, they provide great comfort comparative to PET adhesive tapes. As they are thinner, flexible and smoother, they are extensively use for automobiles aircraft manufacturing, appliance manufacturing, heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) and paper & printing application. Further, spurred by their surging applications across various sectors and their eco-friendly usage, the paper tapes market has led the adoption of these tapes across the forecast period. As consumers are getting more aware about the threats posed by plastic on the environment, paper tapes are preferred over plastic tapes. Logistics and retails sectors have been the major drivers for paper tapes demand, as they are more sustainable for outdoor applications. These tapes are being consistently used in automotive sector, due to their uniqueness of providing surface protection and clear paint line after surface protection. This has led to the rising customer interest in car modification and thus increasing the applications of these tapes like masking, varnishing, sealing and others. For Instance: According to the Monta company source, in February 2020, Monta, a renowned manufacturer of packaging & industrial tapes, revealed its new self-adhesive tapes that is free from synthetic adhesives and is made from 65% renewable sources. However, high investment costs in its research and fluctuating raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the increasing investment in infrastructure & demand for paper tapes in healthcare industry is likely to increase, thus creating opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Paper Tapes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising construction projects in both residential and industrial sectors. . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, food-processing sector and consistent growth in electronics and automotive sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paper Tapes Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1250710/Global Paper Tapes Market Size study, by#inquiry
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
tesa SE
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
Berry Global Inc.
Shurtape Technologies, LLC
Vibac Group S.p.a
Atlas Tapes S.A.
Advance Tapes International
BOLEX
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Masking Tape
Packaging Tape
Consumer & Stationary Tape
Others
By Adhesive:
Rubber Based Adhesive,
Acrylic Based Adhesive,
Silicon Based Adhesive
Others
By Application:
Masking
Packaging
Sealing
Others
By Feature
Single Sided
Double Sided
By End-Use:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Retail & Logistics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1250710
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Paper Tapes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Click to know more about product @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1250710/Global Paper Tapes Market Size study, by
________________________________________https://bisouv.com/