Logistics Software Market Growth Strategy and Industry Developments to 2027 – BluJay Solutions, E2open, Epicor, IBM, JDA Software, Oracle

Logistics software automates transportation management, warehousing, shipping and other logistical functions, thereby supports monitoring the flow of goods and services from supplier to the end user. Factors such as benefits of utilizing logistics software such as proper management of labors, time and cost saving, and advent of digital technology in developing regions are supporting the logistic software market at fast pace.

The major drivers boosting the growth of logistics software market are the growing needs of unification amongst the increasingly complex supply chains and increasing demand from developing economies. The increasing cloud-based technological advancement is anticiapted to create opportunities which will increase the demand for logistics software market in the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Logistics Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Logistics Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Logistics Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

E2open LLC

Epicor Software Corp.

IBM Corporation

JDA Software Group Inc. (Blue Yonder Group, Inc.)

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

WiseTech Global Ltd.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The “Global Logistics Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Logistics Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Logistics Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Logistics Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global logistics software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and enterprise size. Based on component, the logistics software market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the logistics software market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Logistics Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Logistics Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Logistics Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Logistics Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

