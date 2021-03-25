Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) Market to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027

Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) Market Size study, by Technique (Target Amplification Systems, Probe Amplification Systems, Signal Amplification Systems), by Application (Infectious Disease, Cancer, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1250693/Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testin#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) Market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) is an innovative technique used for the identification of a specific nucleic acid, bacteria, or virus, that act as a disease-causing pathogen from biologic samples, such as urine, tissues. etc. Furthermore, this technique is often utilized for blood screening donations to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections in the recipients. Besides, nucleic acid amplification test is the precise detection technique used for most of the infectious agents, as it helps diagnose and improve patients care in high-income countries. Thus, it is extensively adopted over conventional diagnostic techniques for treating and curing infectious diseases, such as HIV and Ebola. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2019, nearly 1.7 million individuals were newly affected by HIV , compared to a 2.8 million adult population in 1998. Thus, the rise in prevalence of HIV diseases throughout the world will foster the adoption for NAAT in the forthcoming period. Along with infectious diseases, NAAT is being extensively used across numerous other fields, including cancer, personalized medicine, and forensics. This is likely to spur the adoption & utility for NAAT during the forecast period. In addition, the rise in expenditure or investment in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector, along with escalating demand for the advanced diagnostic measure are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) estimated that the biopharmaceutical companies worldwide spent around USD 156.7 billion on R&D activities in 2016, representing an increase from USD 148 billion in 2015. Further , it is likely to grow around USD 181 billion by the year 2022. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT), thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of test and shortage of skilled professionals are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT), along with the significant presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of life-threatening diseases and infectious diseases and rising adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1250693/Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testin#inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioMrieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

Target Amplification Systems

Probe Amplification Systems

Signal Amplification Systems

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1250693

By Application:

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1250693/Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testin

________________________________________