Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Regional Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2027 | Hexion, TechStorm, Swancor

Key Players Mentioned: Hexion, TechStorm, Swancor, Olin, Wells Advanced Materials, Dongshu, Kangda New Materials, Broadwin Advanced Materials, Huntsman, BASF, Epoxy Base Electronic Material, Changshu Jiafa

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

Above 5.0 MW



Market Segmentation by Application: Hand Lay-up Resin

Infused Resin

Epoxy Structural Adhesive

Others



The Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Overview

1.1 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Product Overview

1.2 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 2.0 MW

1.2.2 2.0-3.0 MW

1.2.3 3.0-5.0 MW

1.2.4 Above 5.0 MW

1.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades by Application

4.1 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hand Lay-up Resin

4.1.2 Infused Resin

4.1.3 Epoxy Structural Adhesive

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

5.1 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

6.1 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

8.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Business

10.1 Hexion

10.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hexion Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hexion Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.2 TechStorm

10.2.1 TechStorm Corporation Information

10.2.2 TechStorm Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TechStorm Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hexion Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.2.5 TechStorm Recent Development

10.3 Swancor

10.3.1 Swancor Corporation Information

10.3.2 Swancor Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Swancor Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Swancor Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.3.5 Swancor Recent Development

10.4 Olin

10.4.1 Olin Corporation Information

10.4.2 Olin Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Olin Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Olin Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.4.5 Olin Recent Development

10.5 Wells Advanced Materials

10.5.1 Wells Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wells Advanced Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Wells Advanced Materials Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Wells Advanced Materials Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.5.5 Wells Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.6 Dongshu

10.6.1 Dongshu Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dongshu Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Dongshu Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Dongshu Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.6.5 Dongshu Recent Development

10.7 Kangda New Materials

10.7.1 Kangda New Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kangda New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kangda New Materials Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kangda New Materials Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.7.5 Kangda New Materials Recent Development

10.8 Broadwin Advanced Materials

10.8.1 Broadwin Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.8.2 Broadwin Advanced Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Broadwin Advanced Materials Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Broadwin Advanced Materials Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.8.5 Broadwin Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.9 Huntsman

10.9.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.9.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Huntsman Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Huntsman Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.9.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.10 BASF

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BASF Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BASF Recent Development

10.11 Epoxy Base Electronic Material

10.11.1 Epoxy Base Electronic Material Corporation Information

10.11.2 Epoxy Base Electronic Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Epoxy Base Electronic Material Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Epoxy Base Electronic Material Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.11.5 Epoxy Base Electronic Material Recent Development

10.12 Changshu Jiafa

10.12.1 Changshu Jiafa Corporation Information

10.12.2 Changshu Jiafa Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Changshu Jiafa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Changshu Jiafa Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.12.5 Changshu Jiafa Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Distributors

12.3 Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

