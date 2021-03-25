Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The market for polyaspartic coatings is projected to grow at a CAGR 2.68% rate during the forecast period. Aspartics react with aliphatic polyisocyanates to form polyaspartics. Polyaspartic coatings cure quickly than coating systems such as epoxy and polyurethane. Some of the key applications of polyaspartic coatings are bridges, flooring, OEM coatings, automotive repair, wind turbines, and pipelines in the oil & gas industry, and others. Building & construction is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period. Polyaspartic coatings are widely used in the building & construction industry.

APAC is the largest market for polyaspartic coatings, and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. China was the key market player in this region, followed by Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia in the year 2020. China is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Hot Covestro AG (Germany), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel Group (Denmark), Rust-Oleum (US), Laticrete (US), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Satyen Polymers (India), and VIP Coatings (Germany) are some of key players in the market.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the global demand trends for polyaspartic coatings? Will the market witness an increase or decline in demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for polyaspartic coatings? Which type is used the most in end-use industries?

What were the revenue pockets for the polyaspartic coatings market in 2017?

What are the upcoming technologies/product areas that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?

Who are the major polyaspartic coatings manufacturers, globally?

What are the major developments impacting the market?

Where will all the developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming product types of mold release agents?

What are the emerging applications of mold release agents?

What are the major factors impacting the market growth during the forecast period?

