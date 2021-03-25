Pipe Jacking Machine Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Analysis, Forecast To 2027 | Akkerman, mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH, Tangxing Machinery

“

The report titled Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pipe Jacking Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pipe Jacking Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pipe Jacking Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Akkerman, mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH, Tangxing Machinery, Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment, Rasa Industry, Herrenknecht Ag, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry, Realtop Heavy Industry, Spusen Machine, Yangzhou Guangxin Heavy Industry

Market Segmentation by Product: Earth Pressure Balancing Pipe Jacking Machine

Mud-Water Balancing Pipe Jacking Machine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Tap Water Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Traffic Tunnel

Others



The Pipe Jacking Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pipe Jacking Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pipe Jacking Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pipe Jacking Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pipe Jacking Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pipe Jacking Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pipe Jacking Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pipe Jacking Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pipe Jacking Machine Market Overview

1.1 Pipe Jacking Machine Product Overview

1.2 Pipe Jacking Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Earth Pressure Balancing Pipe Jacking Machine

1.2.2 Mud-Water Balancing Pipe Jacking Machine

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pipe Jacking Machine Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pipe Jacking Machine Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Pipe Jacking Machine Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pipe Jacking Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pipe Jacking Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pipe Jacking Machine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pipe Jacking Machine Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pipe Jacking Machine as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pipe Jacking Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pipe Jacking Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Pipe Jacking Machine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Pipe Jacking Machine by Application

4.1 Pipe Jacking Machine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tap Water Industry

4.1.2 Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.3 Traffic Tunnel

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Pipe Jacking Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Pipe Jacking Machine by Country

5.1 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine by Country

6.1 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine by Country

8.1 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Jacking Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pipe Jacking Machine Business

10.1 Akkerman

10.1.1 Akkerman Corporation Information

10.1.2 Akkerman Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Akkerman Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Akkerman Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 Akkerman Recent Development

10.2 mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH

10.2.1 mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Akkerman Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Tangxing Machinery

10.3.1 Tangxing Machinery Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tangxing Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tangxing Machinery Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tangxing Machinery Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 Tangxing Machinery Recent Development

10.4 Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment

10.4.1 Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Recent Development

10.5 Rasa Industry

10.5.1 Rasa Industry Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rasa Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Rasa Industry Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Rasa Industry Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 Rasa Industry Recent Development

10.6 Herrenknecht Ag

10.6.1 Herrenknecht Ag Corporation Information

10.6.2 Herrenknecht Ag Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Herrenknecht Ag Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Herrenknecht Ag Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 Herrenknecht Ag Recent Development

10.7 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry

10.7.1 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.7.2 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.8 Realtop Heavy Industry

10.8.1 Realtop Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.8.2 Realtop Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Realtop Heavy Industry Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Realtop Heavy Industry Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 Realtop Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.9 Spusen Machine

10.9.1 Spusen Machine Corporation Information

10.9.2 Spusen Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Spusen Machine Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Spusen Machine Pipe Jacking Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 Spusen Machine Recent Development

10.10 Yangzhou Guangxin Heavy Industry

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pipe Jacking Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yangzhou Guangxin Heavy Industry Pipe Jacking Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yangzhou Guangxin Heavy Industry Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pipe Jacking Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pipe Jacking Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Pipe Jacking Machine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Pipe Jacking Machine Distributors

12.3 Pipe Jacking Machine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

