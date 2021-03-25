Global Automotive Carpeting Market to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2027. Market Research Report, Supply-Demand Analysis 2020 : Worldwide Industry Growth, Size and End User Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Future Trend Outlook

Global Automotive Carpeting Market Size study, by Component Type (Floor Carpet, Trunk Trim), by Material (Nylon, Acrylic, Olefins, Fiber), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1250685/Global Automotive Carpeting Market Size #sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Automotive Carpeting Market is valued at approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive carpeting also referred to as vehicle mats, are manufactured and designed for the safety of automobile floor from dirt & dust, wear & tear, and corrosion. In the recent scenario, the automotive carpeting has gained considerable popularity among automobile manufacturers primarily due to provide the aesthetic look of the interior to vehicles and deliver better insulation. Also, the carpet is designed in a way that it sticks to the base of the vehicle so there should be no passage for the air, which can prevent entering of dirt in the vehicle cabin. One of the significant applications of the automotive carpet and floor materials is to provide cushioning to the fleet of the driver and the passengers. The increase in the automotive carpeting market is significantly imputed to the fact that new technologies, like nanomaterials, are evolving to produce lightweight carpets, which may reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Furthermore, the rise in production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, along with the growing focus towards the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2018, the production of passenger cars across Asia-pacific region was estimated around 43.4 million, signifying an increase from 24.6 million units in 2008. Further, it has been estimated that the production of commercial vehicle in America was nearly 11 million units in 2017 and is increased to around 12 million units in 2018. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the increase in cost of raw materials is one of the major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global automotive carpeting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in focus of automobile manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the rise in production of passenger vehicles and luxury cars across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the automotive carpeting market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1250685/Global Automotive Carpeting Market Size #inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

Alliance Interiors, LLC

BBI Enterprises Group

Faurecia S.A.

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Autoneum Holding AG

International Automotive Components Group LLC

U.G.N., Inc.

Reyes Amtex Automotive

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Hayashi Telempu Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component Type:

Floor Carpet

Trunk Trim

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1250685

By Material:

Nylon

Acrylic

Olefins

Fiber

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Carpeting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1250685/Global Automotive Carpeting Market Size

________________________________________