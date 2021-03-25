Flame Retardant Fibres Market 2021 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2027 | TOYOBO CO., LTD, Toray

“

The report titled Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flame Retardant Fibres report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame Retardant Fibres report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame Retardant Fibres market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TOYOBO CO., LTD, Toray, Dupont, Lenzing, Teijin, Carl Weiske, Tayho, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Huvis, Unifi, Trevira CS, Sinopec, Libolon, Antufiber, Sanyou-Chem, Stfibre, Helon, Jlhxjt, Rayva, Zocn, Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Flame Retardant Aramid Fiber

Flame Retardant Viscose Fiber

Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber

Flame Retardant Acrylic Fiber

Flame Retardant Nylon Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Fireproof Clothing

Home Textiles

Car

Aerospace

Others



The Flame Retardant Fibres Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame Retardant Fibres market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame Retardant Fibres market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flame Retardant Fibres market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flame Retardant Fibres industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flame Retardant Fibres market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flame Retardant Fibres market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flame Retardant Fibres market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flame Retardant Fibres

1.2 Flame Retardant Fibres Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Flame Retardant Aramid Fiber

1.2.3 Flame Retardant Viscose Fiber

1.2.4 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber

1.2.5 Flame Retardant Acrylic Fiber

1.2.6 Flame Retardant Nylon Fiber

1.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fireproof Clothing

1.3.3 Home Textiles

1.3.4 Car

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Flame Retardant Fibres Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Fibres Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Flame Retardant Fibres Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Flame Retardant Fibres Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Production

3.4.1 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Production

3.5.1 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Flame Retardant Fibres Production

3.6.1 China Flame Retardant Fibres Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Production

3.7.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 TOYOBO CO., LTD

7.1.1 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.1.2 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.1.3 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 TOYOBO CO., LTD Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 TOYOBO CO., LTD Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Toray

7.2.1 Toray Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Toray Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dupont

7.3.1 Dupont Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dupont Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dupont Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dupont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dupont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lenzing

7.4.1 Lenzing Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lenzing Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lenzing Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Lenzing Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lenzing Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Teijin

7.5.1 Teijin Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.5.2 Teijin Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Teijin Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Carl Weiske

7.6.1 Carl Weiske Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.6.2 Carl Weiske Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Carl Weiske Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Carl Weiske Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Carl Weiske Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tayho

7.7.1 Tayho Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tayho Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tayho Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tayho Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tayho Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.8.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Huvis

7.9.1 Huvis Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.9.2 Huvis Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Huvis Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Huvis Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Huvis Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Unifi

7.10.1 Unifi Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.10.2 Unifi Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Unifi Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Unifi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Unifi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Trevira CS

7.11.1 Trevira CS Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.11.2 Trevira CS Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Trevira CS Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Trevira CS Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Trevira CS Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sinopec

7.12.1 Sinopec Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sinopec Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sinopec Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Libolon

7.13.1 Libolon Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.13.2 Libolon Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Libolon Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Libolon Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Libolon Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Antufiber

7.14.1 Antufiber Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.14.2 Antufiber Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Antufiber Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Antufiber Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Antufiber Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Sanyou-Chem

7.15.1 Sanyou-Chem Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sanyou-Chem Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Sanyou-Chem Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Sanyou-Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Sanyou-Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Stfibre

7.16.1 Stfibre Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.16.2 Stfibre Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Stfibre Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Stfibre Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Stfibre Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Helon

7.17.1 Helon Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.17.2 Helon Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Helon Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Helon Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Helon Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Jlhxjt

7.18.1 Jlhxjt Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jlhxjt Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Jlhxjt Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Jlhxjt Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Jlhxjt Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Rayva

7.19.1 Rayva Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.19.2 Rayva Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Rayva Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Rayva Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Rayva Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Zocn

7.20.1 Zocn Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.20.2 Zocn Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Zocn Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Zocn Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Zocn Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd.

7.21.1 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Fibres Corporation Information

7.21.2 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Fibres Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Flame Retardant Fibres Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flame Retardant Fibres Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flame Retardant Fibres

8.4 Flame Retardant Fibres Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Flame Retardant Fibres Distributors List

9.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Flame Retardant Fibres Industry Trends

10.2 Flame Retardant Fibres Growth Drivers

10.3 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Challenges

10.4 Flame Retardant Fibres Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flame Retardant Fibres by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Flame Retardant Fibres Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Flame Retardant Fibres Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Flame Retardant Fibres

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Flame Retardant Fibres by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Flame Retardant Fibres by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Flame Retardant Fibres by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Flame Retardant Fibres by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flame Retardant Fibres by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flame Retardant Fibres by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Flame Retardant Fibres by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Flame Retardant Fibres by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

