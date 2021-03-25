Rare Earth Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | Reht, Cmreltd, Shenghe Resource

“

The report titled Global Rare Earth Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Reht, Cmreltd, Shenghe Resource, Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd, SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD., Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd., Jxgqd, Scjtxt, Tungsten Corporation,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Rare Earth Oxide

Rare Earth Salts

Rare Earth Metals



Market Segmentation by Application: Metallurgy

Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials

Catalytic Material

Hydrogen Storage Materials

Others



The Rare Earth Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Earth Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rare Earth

1.2 Rare Earth Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rare Earth Oxide

1.2.3 Rare Earth Salts

1.2.4 Rare Earth Metals

1.3 Rare Earth Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metallurgy

1.3.3 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials

1.3.4 Catalytic Material

1.3.5 Hydrogen Storage Materials

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rare Earth Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rare Earth Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Rare Earth Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Rare Earth Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Rare Earth Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Rare Earth Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Rare Earth Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rare Earth Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Rare Earth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rare Earth Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Rare Earth Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rare Earth Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rare Earth Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rare Earth Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rare Earth Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Rare Earth Production

3.4.1 North America Rare Earth Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Rare Earth Production

3.5.1 Europe Rare Earth Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Rare Earth Production

3.6.1 China Rare Earth Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Rare Earth Production

3.7.1 Japan Rare Earth Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Rare Earth Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Rare Earth Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rare Earth Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rare Earth Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rare Earth Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rare Earth Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rare Earth Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Reht

7.1.1 Reht Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.1.2 Reht Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Reht Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Reht Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Reht Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cmreltd

7.2.1 Cmreltd Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cmreltd Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cmreltd Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cmreltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cmreltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Shenghe Resource

7.3.1 Shenghe Resource Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shenghe Resource Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Shenghe Resource Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Shenghe Resource Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Shenghe Resource Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD.

7.5.1 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.5.2 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

7.6.1 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.6.2 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jxgqd

7.7.1 Jxgqd Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jxgqd Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jxgqd Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jxgqd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jxgqd Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Scjtxt

7.8.1 Scjtxt Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.8.2 Scjtxt Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Scjtxt Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Scjtxt Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Scjtxt Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd.

7.9.1 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Rare Earth Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Rare Earth Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Rare Earth Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Rare Earth Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rare Earth Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rare Earth

8.4 Rare Earth Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rare Earth Distributors List

9.3 Rare Earth Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Rare Earth Industry Trends

10.2 Rare Earth Growth Drivers

10.3 Rare Earth Market Challenges

10.4 Rare Earth Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Rare Earth Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Rare Earth Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Rare Earth Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Rare Earth Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rare Earth

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rare Earth by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rare Earth by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

