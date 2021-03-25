Natural Language Processing Market Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% During the Forecast Period 2021- 2026: 3M, Linguamatics, Amazon AWS, Nuance Communications

Global Natural Language Processing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Natural language processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence that deals with the interaction between computers and humans using the natural language (spoken or written data), not in the artificial languages such as Java and C++.

NLP in healthcare are mainly classified into the following types: machine translation, information extraction, automatic summarization, text and voice processing and other.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Natural Language Processing (NLP) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 836.1 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market will register a 20.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1783.3 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 3M, Linguamatics, Amazon AWS, Nuance Communications, SAS, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Averbis, Health Fidelity, Dolbey Systems

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Natural Language Processing (NLP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Players

4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Company Information

11.1.2 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.1.3 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 3M Main Business Overview

11.1.5 3M Latest Developments

11.2 Linguamatics

11.2.1 Linguamatics Company Information

11.2.2 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.2.3 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Linguamatics Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Linguamatics Latest Developments

11.3 Amazon AWS

11.3.1 Amazon AWS Company Information

11.3.2 Amazon AWS Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.3.3 Amazon AWS Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Amazon AWS Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amazon AWS Latest Developments

11.4 Nuance Communications

