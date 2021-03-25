Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Research Industry, Overview Analyst, Top Manufacturers| Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Dover Corporation, Durst Phototechnik

Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

Digital printing inks refer to the infusion of colorants onto textile or fabric. These inks are classified into various types such as Acid, Reactive, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, and Pigment. Digital printing inks are used on natural as well as synthetic fabrics. Theses inks are used for printing of cloths and garments including promotional wears, t-shirts, banners, flags, and other textile applications.

Over the decade, there have been some awe-inspiring innovations and moves happened in the chemical industry, across the globe. Substantial investments are poured in the industry to drive R&D activities which, in turn, bring innovations as well as improvements in the existing products.

Market Drivers

Increase in technological advancements in textile industry is expected to boost the global digital textile printing inks market growth. For instance, in November 2019, Apsom technologies had lunched digital printers such as Coltex and Top Banner. Banner printer is specifically designed for polyester fabric and coltex is designed for natural fabric. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle and penetration of internet across the globe will have the positive impact on global digital textile printing inks market growth. Moreover, new fashion trends based on culture and innovations in digital printing industry is expected to propel the global digital textile printing inks market growth.

Market Restraints

However, increase in popularity of digital advertising media is expected to global digital textile printing inks market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market is segmented into ink type such as Acid, Reactive, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, and Pigment, and by application such as Household, Clothing, Technical Textile, Display, and Others.

Also, Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

The report has presented a synopsis of the market players leading the global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market. Porter’s ten forces model has been used here to analyze the performance of each key player under different parameters.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Dover Corporation, Durst Phototechnik, Roland, D.Gen, Electronics for Imaging, Kornit Digital, Mimaki Engineering, and Seiko Epson.

