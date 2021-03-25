Surface-active Substances Market Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Nouryon, Evonik

“

The report titled Global Surface-active Substances Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Surface-active Substances market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Surface-active Substances market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Surface-active Substances market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Surface-active Substances market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Surface-active Substances report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Surface-active Substances report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Surface-active Substances market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Surface-active Substances market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Surface-active Substances market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Surface-active Substances market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Surface-active Substances market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Nouryon, Evonik, Stepan Company, Solvay, Dow, Clariant, Indorama Ventures, Ashland, Kao Chemicals, Lonza, Croda, Arkema, Cepsa Chemicals, ADEKA, Colonial Chemical, EOC Group, Enaspol Inc, Lubrizol, Sumitomo Chemical, KLK OLEO, Lankem Surfactants, PCC Group, Sanyo Chemical, Norchem, Cargill, Aarti Industries, Taiwan NJC, Sasol, Alzo International, Zhejiang Huangma Tech, Zanyu Technology Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Anionic surfactants

Non-ionic surfactants

Cationic surfactants

Amphoteric surfactants

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Household Soap and Detergent

Personal Care

Industry and Institutional Cleaning

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Textile Processing

Others



The Surface-active Substances Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Surface-active Substances market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Surface-active Substances market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surface-active Substances market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Surface-active Substances industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surface-active Substances market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surface-active Substances market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surface-active Substances market?

Table of Contents:

1 Surface-active Substances Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surface-active Substances

1.2 Surface-active Substances Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Surface-active Substances Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Anionic surfactants

1.2.3 Non-ionic surfactants

1.2.4 Cationic surfactants

1.2.5 Amphoteric surfactants

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Surface-active Substances Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Household Soap and Detergent

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Industry and Institutional Cleaning

1.3.5 Food Processing

1.3.6 Oilfield Chemicals

1.3.7 Agricultural Chemicals

1.3.8 Textile Processing

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Surface-active Substances Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Surface-active Substances Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Surface-active Substances Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Surface-active Substances Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Surface-active Substances Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Surface-active Substances Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Asia-Pacific Surface-active Substances Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Latin America Surface-active Substances Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Middle East&Africa Surface-active Substances Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surface-active Substances Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Surface-active Substances Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Surface-active Substances Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Surface-active Substances Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Surface-active Substances Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Surface-active Substances Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Surface-active Substances Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Surface-active Substances Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Surface-active Substances Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Surface-active Substances Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Surface-active Substances Production

3.4.1 North America Surface-active Substances Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Surface-active Substances Production

3.5.1 Europe Surface-active Substances Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Asia-Pacific Surface-active Substances Production

3.6.1 Asia-Pacific Surface-active Substances Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Asia-Pacific Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Latin America Surface-active Substances Production

3.7.1 Latin America Surface-active Substances Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Latin America Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East&Africa Surface-active Substances Production

3.8.1 Middle East&Africa Surface-active Substances Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East&Africa Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Surface-active Substances Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Surface-active Substances Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Surface-active Substances Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Surface-active Substances Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Surface-active Substances Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Surface-active Substances Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Surface-active Substances Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nouryon

7.2.1 Nouryon Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nouryon Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nouryon Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nouryon Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nouryon Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.3.2 Evonik Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Evonik Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Stepan Company

7.4.1 Stepan Company Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stepan Company Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Stepan Company Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Stepan Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Stepan Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Solvay

7.5.1 Solvay Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.5.2 Solvay Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Solvay Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dow Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dow Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Clariant

7.7.1 Clariant Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.7.2 Clariant Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Clariant Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Indorama Ventures

7.8.1 Indorama Ventures Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.8.2 Indorama Ventures Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Indorama Ventures Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Indorama Ventures Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ashland

7.9.1 Ashland Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ashland Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ashland Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Kao Chemicals

7.10.1 Kao Chemicals Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kao Chemicals Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Kao Chemicals Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Kao Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Kao Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lonza

7.11.1 Lonza Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lonza Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lonza Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lonza Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lonza Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Croda

7.12.1 Croda Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.12.2 Croda Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Croda Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Croda Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Croda Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Arkema

7.13.1 Arkema Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.13.2 Arkema Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Arkema Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Cepsa Chemicals

7.14.1 Cepsa Chemicals Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cepsa Chemicals Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Cepsa Chemicals Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Cepsa Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Cepsa Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 ADEKA

7.15.1 ADEKA Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.15.2 ADEKA Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.15.3 ADEKA Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 ADEKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 ADEKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Colonial Chemical

7.16.1 Colonial Chemical Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.16.2 Colonial Chemical Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Colonial Chemical Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Colonial Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Colonial Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 EOC Group

7.17.1 EOC Group Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.17.2 EOC Group Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.17.3 EOC Group Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 EOC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 EOC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Enaspol Inc

7.18.1 Enaspol Inc Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.18.2 Enaspol Inc Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Enaspol Inc Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Enaspol Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Enaspol Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Lubrizol

7.19.1 Lubrizol Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lubrizol Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Lubrizol Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Lubrizol Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Sumitomo Chemical

7.20.1 Sumitomo Chemical Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sumitomo Chemical Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Sumitomo Chemical Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 KLK OLEO

7.21.1 KLK OLEO Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.21.2 KLK OLEO Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.21.3 KLK OLEO Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 KLK OLEO Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 KLK OLEO Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Lankem Surfactants

7.22.1 Lankem Surfactants Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.22.2 Lankem Surfactants Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Lankem Surfactants Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Lankem Surfactants Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Lankem Surfactants Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 PCC Group

7.23.1 PCC Group Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.23.2 PCC Group Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.23.3 PCC Group Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 PCC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 PCC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Sanyo Chemical

7.24.1 Sanyo Chemical Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.24.2 Sanyo Chemical Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Sanyo Chemical Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Sanyo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Sanyo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Norchem

7.25.1 Norchem Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.25.2 Norchem Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Norchem Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Norchem Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Norchem Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Cargill

7.26.1 Cargill Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.26.2 Cargill Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Cargill Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Cargill Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Aarti Industries

7.27.1 Aarti Industries Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.27.2 Aarti Industries Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Aarti Industries Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Aarti Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Aarti Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Taiwan NJC

7.28.1 Taiwan NJC Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.28.2 Taiwan NJC Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Taiwan NJC Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Taiwan NJC Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Taiwan NJC Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Sasol

7.29.1 Sasol Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.29.2 Sasol Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Sasol Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Sasol Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Sasol Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Alzo International

7.30.1 Alzo International Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.30.2 Alzo International Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Alzo International Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Alzo International Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Alzo International Recent Developments/Updates

7.31 Zhejiang Huangma Tech

7.31.1 Zhejiang Huangma Tech Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.31.2 Zhejiang Huangma Tech Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.31.3 Zhejiang Huangma Tech Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.31.4 Zhejiang Huangma Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.31.5 Zhejiang Huangma Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.32 Zanyu Technology Group

7.32.1 Zanyu Technology Group Surface-active Substances Corporation Information

7.32.2 Zanyu Technology Group Surface-active Substances Product Portfolio

7.32.3 Zanyu Technology Group Surface-active Substances Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.32.4 Zanyu Technology Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.32.5 Zanyu Technology Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Surface-active Substances Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Surface-active Substances Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Surface-active Substances

8.4 Surface-active Substances Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Surface-active Substances Distributors List

9.3 Surface-active Substances Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Surface-active Substances Industry Trends

10.2 Surface-active Substances Growth Drivers

10.3 Surface-active Substances Market Challenges

10.4 Surface-active Substances Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Surface-active Substances by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Surface-active Substances Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Surface-active Substances Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Asia-Pacific Surface-active Substances Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Latin America Surface-active Substances Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Middle East&Africa Surface-active Substances Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Surface-active Substances

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Surface-active Substances by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Surface-active Substances by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Surface-active Substances by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Surface-active Substances by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Surface-active Substances by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surface-active Substances by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Surface-active Substances by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Surface-active Substances by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

