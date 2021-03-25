Automotive Exterior Coating Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG Industries

“

The report titled Global Automotive Exterior Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Exterior Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Exterior Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Exterior Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, KCC Corporation, Worwag, Peter Lacke, Donglai Coating Technology, KNT

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Based Paint

Oil Paint



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The Automotive Exterior Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Exterior Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Exterior Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Exterior Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Exterior Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Exterior Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Exterior Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Exterior Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Exterior Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Exterior Coating

1.2 Automotive Exterior Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water-Based Paint

1.2.3 Oil Paint

1.3 Automotive Exterior Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Exterior Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Exterior Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Exterior Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Exterior Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Exterior Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Exterior Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Exterior Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Exterior Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Exterior Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Exterior Coating Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Exterior Coating Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Exterior Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Exterior Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Exterior Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Exterior Coating Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Exterior Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Exterior Coating Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Exterior Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Exterior Coating Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Exterior Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Exterior Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.1.2 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Axalta Coating Systems

7.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Axalta Coating Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nippon Paint

7.5.1 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kansai Paint

7.6.1 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 KCC Corporation

7.7.1 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.7.2 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.7.3 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 KCC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KCC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Worwag

7.8.1 Worwag Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.8.2 Worwag Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Worwag Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Worwag Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Worwag Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Peter Lacke

7.9.1 Peter Lacke Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.9.2 Peter Lacke Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Peter Lacke Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Peter Lacke Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Peter Lacke Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Donglai Coating Technology

7.10.1 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.10.2 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Donglai Coating Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Donglai Coating Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 KNT

7.11.1 KNT Automotive Exterior Coating Corporation Information

7.11.2 KNT Automotive Exterior Coating Product Portfolio

7.11.3 KNT Automotive Exterior Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 KNT Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 KNT Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive Exterior Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Exterior Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Exterior Coating

8.4 Automotive Exterior Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Exterior Coating Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Exterior Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Exterior Coating Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Exterior Coating Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Exterior Coating Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Exterior Coating Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Exterior Coating by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Exterior Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Exterior Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Exterior Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Exterior Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Automotive Exterior Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Exterior Coating

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Coating by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Coating by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Coating by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Coating by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Exterior Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Exterior Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Exterior Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Coating by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

