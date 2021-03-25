Flatback Tapes Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies

“

The report titled Global Flatback Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flatback Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flatback Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flatback Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flatback Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flatback Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flatback Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flatback Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flatback Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flatback Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flatback Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flatback Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Tesa, Nitto, Berry Plastics, Shanghai Yongguan, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Crown, Pro Tapes & Specialties, ECHOtape

Market Segmentation by Product: Utility Grade Flatbacks

Medium Grade Flatbacks

Premium Grade Flatbacks



Market Segmentation by Application: Splicing

Packaging & Sealing

Masking

Holding

Others



The Flatback Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flatback Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flatback Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flatback Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flatback Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flatback Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flatback Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flatback Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flatback Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flatback Tapes

1.2 Flatback Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flatback Tapes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Utility Grade Flatbacks

1.2.3 Medium Grade Flatbacks

1.2.4 Premium Grade Flatbacks

1.3 Flatback Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flatback Tapes Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Splicing

1.3.3 Packaging & Sealing

1.3.4 Masking

1.3.5 Holding

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Flatback Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Flatback Tapes Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Flatback Tapes Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Flatback Tapes Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Flatback Tapes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flatback Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flatback Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flatback Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flatback Tapes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Flatback Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flatback Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Flatback Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Flatback Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Flatback Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Flatback Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Flatback Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Flatback Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Flatback Tapes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Flatback Tapes Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Flatback Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Flatback Tapes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Flatback Tapes Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Flatback Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Flatback Tapes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Flatback Tapes Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Flatback Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Flatback Tapes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Flatback Tapes Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Flatback Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Flatback Tapes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Flatback Tapes Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Flatback Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Flatback Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flatback Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Flatback Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Flatback Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Flatback Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flatback Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Flatback Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 3M

6.1.1 3M Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 3M Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 3M Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Intertape Polymer Group

6.2.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 Intertape Polymer Group Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Intertape Polymer Group Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Intertape Polymer Group Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Shurtape Technologies

6.3.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

6.3.2 Shurtape Technologies Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Shurtape Technologies Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Shurtape Technologies Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Tesa

6.4.1 Tesa Corporation Information

6.4.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Tesa Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Tesa Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Tesa Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Nitto

6.5.1 Nitto Corporation Information

6.5.2 Nitto Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Nitto Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Nitto Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Nitto Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Berry Plastics

6.6.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Berry Plastics Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Berry Plastics Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Shanghai Yongguan

6.6.1 Shanghai Yongguan Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shanghai Yongguan Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Shanghai Yongguan Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Shanghai Yongguan Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Shanghai Yongguan Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

6.8.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Crown

6.9.1 Crown Corporation Information

6.9.2 Crown Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Crown Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Crown Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Crown Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Pro Tapes & Specialties

6.10.1 Pro Tapes & Specialties Corporation Information

6.10.2 Pro Tapes & Specialties Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Pro Tapes & Specialties Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Pro Tapes & Specialties Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Pro Tapes & Specialties Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 ECHOtape

6.11.1 ECHOtape Corporation Information

6.11.2 ECHOtape Flatback Tapes Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 ECHOtape Flatback Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 ECHOtape Flatback Tapes Product Portfolio

6.11.5 ECHOtape Recent Developments/Updates

7 Flatback Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Flatback Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flatback Tapes

7.4 Flatback Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Flatback Tapes Distributors List

8.3 Flatback Tapes Customers

9 Flatback Tapes Market Dynamics

9.1 Flatback Tapes Industry Trends

9.2 Flatback Tapes Growth Drivers

9.3 Flatback Tapes Market Challenges

9.4 Flatback Tapes Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Flatback Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flatback Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flatback Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Flatback Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flatback Tapes by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flatback Tapes by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Flatback Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flatback Tapes by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flatback Tapes by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

