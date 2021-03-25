Military Augmented Reality Market Analysis: Industry Showing Massive Growth in Future by

Military Augmented Reality Market 2021-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Military Augmented Reality and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

The military augmented reality market is expected to revolutionize the battlefield information generation concept in the coming years, as the demand for enhanced situational awareness is peaking at a rapid rate over the years. The major defense sectors across the globe are witnessing significant developments in the recent years, leading the defense forces to upgrade and strengthen their equipment and personnel.

The recent development is the implementation of augmented reality among the military forces during combat operation. The augmented reality is expected to replace various tools and devices currently used by the forces, resulting in reduction in weight of equipment mounted on soldiers. The augmented reality is a combination of numerous tools and devices in one device or system. The new technology facilitates the soldiers by mapping their location and identifying friend or foe location. In addition, the device is also equipped with night vision capabilities, which is mitigating the scope of carrying extra night vision goggles. The equipment adds extra elements such as graphics and icons on top of soldier’s natural view, providing them with real time information such as maps, location of friends and foes. These benefits have increased the interest among the military forces to adopt the new technology which is driving the growth of military augmented reality market in the recent times.

Furthermore, from the soldier’s point of view, civilians and civilian vehicles are marked with special colors or indicators as a warning and enemy and enemy vehicle with different color for identification of potential threat, therefore enhancing the situational awareness. Hence, the increased demand for situational awareness, is a prominent driving factor bolstering the growth of this advanced technology among the defense forces in a combat operation, thereby driving the military augmented reality market.

Major vendors covered in this report: BAE Systems, Applied Research Associated Inc., Google LLC, Osterhout Design Group, Six15 Technologies

Military Augmented Reality Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

