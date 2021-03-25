Analyzing Impacts Of COVID-19 On Zippers Market Effects, Aftermath And Forecast To 2027

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Zippers in global, including the following market information:
Global Zippers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Zippers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meter)
Global top five Zippers companies in 2020 (%)
The global Zippers market was valued at 17290 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20160 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
Zippers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zippers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Metal Zipper
Nylon Zipper
Plastic Zipper
Others
Global Zippers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Garment
Luggage & Bags
Sporting Goods
Camping Gear
Others
Global Zippers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Zippers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zippers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zippers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Zippers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Zippers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YKK
RIRI
YBS Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
IDEAL Fastener
Coats Industrial
SALMI
MAX Zipper
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
KCC Zipper
Sancris
SBS
3F
YCC
Weixing
YQQ
XinHong Zipper
CMZ ZIPPER
Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
Xinyu Zipper
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
JKJ Zipper
DIS
THC Zipper
ABC Zipper
Hengxiang Zipper
Hualing-Zipper
QCC
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Zippers Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Zippers Production Capacity, Analysis
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Ten: Zippers Supply Chain Analysis
List of Table and Figure
