Global Single Board Computer Market to reach USD 1719.30 million by 2027 Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect, Size, Trends, CAGR and Share

Global Single Board Computer Market Size study, by Processor (ARM, X86, ATOM and PowerPC), By End-User (Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Single Board Computer Market is valued approximately USD 694.40 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Single Board Computer are built on a circuit board with all the required features such as memory, microprocessor and input/output. They are built of different kinds of microprocessors and often designed by computer hobbyists to make use of static RAM and low-cost 8-bit or 16-bit processors. They have applications in portable devices, home computers, typically gaming (video poker and slot machines), kiosk and machine control automation to minimize the size and shape of these computers such as notebooks. Also, tremendous research and development have been made of change single board computers dramatically and to make product cost-effective and compact. Also, these variety of products are utilized as educational tools for the younger generation and also these can be obtained at a very affordable price. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increasing adoption of the IoT technology and related devices. As per Statista, the internet of things (IOT) spending was USD 257 billion in consumer sector, $ 115 billion in cross industry business and $ 567 billion in vertical specific business in 2014 and is anticipated to rise up to USD $ 1,494 billion in consumer sector, $ 567.6 billion in cross industry business and $ 863.6 billion in vertical specific business in 2020, throughout the world. However, incompatibility of these devices with most processors is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Single Board Computer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the growing investments in smart city developments and huge demand for these systems in IoT enabled networks. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advantech Co Ltd

Eurotech Group

Digi International Inc.

Aaeon Technology Inc

Mercury Systems Inc

Intel Corporation

Adlink Technology Inc

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Xilinx

Qualcomm Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Processor:

ARM

X86

ATOM

PowerPC

By End-User:

Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Single Board Computer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

