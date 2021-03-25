Global Single Board Computer Market to reach USD 1719.30 million by 2027 Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect, Size, Trends, CAGR and Share

Global Single Board Computer Market Size study, by Processor (ARM, X86, ATOM and PowerPC), By End-User (Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
Global Single Board Computer Market is valued approximately USD 694.40 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Single Board Computer are built on a circuit board with all the required features such as memory, microprocessor and input/output. They are built of different kinds of microprocessors and often designed by computer hobbyists to make use of static RAM and low-cost 8-bit or 16-bit processors. They have applications in portable devices, home computers, typically gaming (video poker and slot machines), kiosk and machine control automation to minimize the size and shape of these computers such as notebooks. Also, tremendous research and development have been made of change single board computers dramatically and to make product cost-effective and compact. Also, these variety of products are utilized as educational tools for the younger generation and also these can be obtained at a very affordable price. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increasing adoption of the IoT technology and related devices. As per Statista, the internet of things (IOT) spending was USD 257 billion in consumer sector, $ 115 billion in cross industry business and $ 567 billion in vertical specific business in 2014 and is anticipated to rise up to USD $ 1,494 billion in consumer sector, $ 567.6 billion in cross industry business and $ 863.6 billion in vertical specific business in 2020, throughout the world. However, incompatibility of these devices with most processors is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Single Board Computer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the growing investments in smart city developments and huge demand for these systems in IoT enabled networks. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Advantech Co Ltd
Eurotech Group
Digi International Inc.
Aaeon Technology Inc
Mercury Systems Inc
Intel Corporation
Adlink Technology Inc
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Xilinx
Qualcomm Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Processor:
ARM
X86
ATOM
PowerPC
By End-User:
Industrial Automation
Aerospace & Defense
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Single Board Computer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
