Surgical Robotic Systems Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2027

Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Robotic surgery a type of minimally invasive surgery that utilizes robotics to execute surgical procedures. Such robotic systems are controlled by surgeons and are made of contracted surgical instruments positioned on robotic arms, permitting surgeons to perform the operation precisely. Surgical robotic systems are a blend of equipment, accessories, software, and services that aid to operate numerous minimally invasive surgeries, such as gynecological, neurological, cardiac, orthopedic, and so on. More often, these systems allow surgeons to mechanize the surgical procedure, thereby enhancing efficacy and precision throughout the procedure, and reducing post-surgical impediments. Further, they mitigate the risk of infection and blood loss and infection and provide shorter recovery time, which may strengthen the adoption for surgical robotic systems. In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer and neurological diseases, along with growing number of minimally invasive surgeries are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346943
According to the Alzheimer’s association, it is estimated that 5.8 million Americans of all ages are surviving with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019 and it is expected that this estimation would increase with approximately 14 million by 2050. According to the Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson’s diseases to be estimated 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015 and likely to reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by 2040. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Surgical Robotic Systems, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost related to surgical robot’s procedures and accidental injuries/deaths due to broken instruments and system errors are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Surgical Robotic Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement surgical robotic systems, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Surgical Robotic Systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Globus Medical Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic Plc.
Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)
Smith & Nephew
Stryker Corporation
Transenterix, Inc.
Titan Medical Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Systems
Accessories
Services
By Application:
Gynecology Surgery
Urology Surgery
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
General Surgery
Others
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346943
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609https://bisouv.com/