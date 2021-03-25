Blood Bank Market 2021 | Size, industry Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2027

Global Blood Bank Market is valued approximately at USD 13.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A blood bank is a center where the blood is accumulated, stored, and processed for transfusion. More often, it sometimes refers to as a collection center, and a few hospitals also operate collection of blood. Blood bank stores products which include red blood cells, platelets, and plasma for shorter time duration that usually rely on the outcome of testing procedure. Thus, this healthcare facility may ensure the availability of blood and related products through the period of time, which may accelerate the demand for blood bank market around the world. Rise in the geriatric populations, growing prevalence of hematological diseases among people, and rising investment and government funding in the development of blood banks are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 65 or above is likely to grow to nearly 1.6 billion till 2050 from 524 million in 2010.

This increase in geriatric population is mainly improved by the improving healthcare infrastructure and Solutions, that has increased the life expectancy of old age population. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Blood Bank, thereby augmenting the market growth throughout the world. Further, the requirement for blood and its components is increasing with shortage of blood cells among people, thereby driving the utility for blood banks. According to the American Red Cross, roughly 36000 units of red blood cells is needed each day. Every year, around 21 million blood components are transfused in the United States, that may foster the demand for blood banks. However, the stringent norms & regulatory policies on the development of blood banks are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Blood Bank market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable government support for the approval of blood bank, along with the significant presence of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of blood-related disorders and improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Association of Blood Banks (AABB)

America’s Blood Centers

Australian Red Cross

Blood Bank of Alaska

Canadian Blood Services

Japanese Red Cross Society

New York Blood Center

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

American Red Cross

Vitalant

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product Type:

Whole Blood

Red Blood Cells

Platelets

Plasma

White Blood Cells

By Function:

Collection

Processing

Testing

Storage

Transportation

By Bank Type:

Private

Public

By End-User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinics & Nursing homes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blood Bank Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

