Global Gypsum Market to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2027 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Global Gypsum Market Size study, by Product Type (Natural Gypsum, Synthetic Gypsum) by Application (Cement, Drywalls, Plaster, Soil Amendment Products, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Gypsum Market is valued approximately USD 3.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral compound composed of Calcium sulfate dihydrate with chemical formula CasSO4.2H2O. The compound is usually mined and is majorly used as a fertilizer and a main component in numerous forms of plaster, blackboard and drywall. The increasing application of gypsum drives the market growth. These includes Gypsum boards used as finish for walls, Gypsum blocks used in concrete blocks, plasters used ion casting molds and fertilizers used in soil conditioning. The growing construction activities across the globe drives the demand for Gypsum as these are widely used in the sector owing to their excellent insulation and fire protection properties. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in September 2018, Embassy Office parks raised around USD 775.66 million through Indias First real estate investment Trust (REIT) listing. While, the new housing launches across the top 7 cities in the country increased 32% year-on-year by 2018 to 193 thousand units. Further, 8.09 million houses have been sanctioned by May 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). While, in February 2018 USD 9.27 billion were given as an outlay with the creation of National Urban Housing Fund. Further, the consistently rising demand for food has been compelling farmers to adopt technologies that improve the yield. The addition of gypsum to soil improves its ability to drain water aiding the market growth. However, availability of affordable substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Gypsum market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of thriving construction sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing investments in infrastructure projects and growing demand for fertilizers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gypsum market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Knauf Gips KG

Saint Gobain

Boral Limited

National Gypsum Company

Lafarge

YOSHINO GYPSUM CO.,LTD

Beijing New Building Materials PLC

Mada Gypsum

National Gypsum

JONOUB GYPSUM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Natural Gypsum

Synthetic Gypsum

By Application:

Cement

Drywalls

Plaster

Soil Amendment Products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gypsum Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

