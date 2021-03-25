lobal Gold Plating Chemicals Market to reach USD 552.51 million by 2027 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Global Gold Plating Chemicals Market Size study, by Chemicals (Potassium Gold Cyanide, Palladium Acetate, Sodium Succinate, Succinic Acid, EDTA, Others) by Type (Cleaning Chemicals, Pre-Treaters, Electrolyte Solutions, Acids, Additives, Others) by Application (Electronics, Printed Circuit Board, Connectors, Jewelry, Infrared Reflectors & Radar, Gold Plating Products, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Gold Plating Chemicals Market is valued approximately USD 388.52 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gold Plating gives decorative and long-lasting finishes to cutleries, jewelry, optical frames and other surfaces. Gold is one of the precious metals extensively used for plating different electronic components. The gold plating chemicals are often used to coat connectors, circuits, and semiconductors. The swelling production of electronics across the globe drives the market growth. Gold plating is often done on electronic parts to make them better resistant to corrosion. It also protects them against wear & tear and provides the remarkable ability to form thermocompression ponds. As per Statista revenue in consumer electronics segment amounted to USD 128 billion in 2019 and is expected to USD 181 billion by 2023. Moreover, as per national Bureau of Statistics, China40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018 an increase of 15.2% from 2017 and 420 million mobile phones were produced in the same year an increase of 0.5% from the previous year. The Indian subcontinent also has witnessed an increase in the electronics market. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014 which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. Further, increasing focus on Product development and Innovation augments the market growth. Increasing adoption of semiconductors drives the market growth. As per Statista, the revenue from the semiconductors in Germany increased from USD 12.63 million in 2016 to USD 14.53 million in 2018. As the Microelectronics from Germany driver of innovation for digital economy initiative is expected to witness USD 1.11 billion of investment in the German chip industry through to 2020. Also, additional investment of USD 2.60 billion is also projected in the same period for strengthening the countrys semiconductor industry. However, the use of cyanide which can cause side effects in human impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Gold Plating Chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the booming electronics and semiconductor industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly growing manufacturing sector along with rising consumer willingness to spend on advanced electronics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gold Plating Chemicals market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd

Johnson Matthey Plc

Technic Inc.

Umicore

Legor Group Spa

Matsuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.

METALOR

American Elements

Hiemerle + Meule GmbH

Superchem Finishers

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Chemicals:

Potassium Gold Cyanide

Palladium Acetate

Sodium Succinate

Succinic Acid

EDTA

Others

By Type:

Cleaning Chemicals

Pre-Treaters

Electrolyte Solutions

Acids

Additives

Others

By Application:

Electronics

Printed Circuit Board

Connectors

Jewelry

Infrared Reflectors & Radar

Gold Plating Products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gold Plating Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

