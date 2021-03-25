Global HIV Drugs Market to reach USD 43.27 billion by 2027 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Global HIV Drugs Market Size study, By Medication Class (Multi-class Combination Drugs, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Protease Inhibitors (PIs), Entry Inhibitors, and HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.

Global HIV Drugs Market is valued approximately at USD 30.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a chronic and life-threatening disease that can be transmitted from one person to another through blood-to-blood and sexual contact. It is a virus that destroys immune cells known as CD-4 cells, rendering the body vulnerable to infections and other diseases. Over the years, the growing prevalence of HIV disease worldwide has had a positive effect on demand for HIV drugs. HIV medications help prevent the spread of HIV, thereby reducing the risk of transmission of HIV. Significant factors that fuel the growth of the HIV drug market include an increase in HIV prevalence and an increase in the rate of care and diagnosis. In addition, there is an increase in government initiatives to raise awareness among people about the cause of HIV, symptoms, available treatment options, and the critical role of these treatments in controlling the growth of the HIV virus. As a result, awareness-raising through such government programs is also expected to improve the demand for HIV drugs. However, strict government regulations for the approval and sale of HIV drugs are likely to limit the development of the HIV drug industry. The factors responsible for increasing prevalence include unsafe sex, infected needles or syringes, and, lack of knowledge of the mode of transmission. The concerted efforts of the government and various NGOs to provide at-risk individuals with greater exposure to disease testing and care for infected persons are a key driver of the growth of the HIV-1 industry. In addition, the advent of generic drugs, which are cost-effective and chemically like branded drugs, is another factor adding to the demand for HIV drugs. According to WHO, 37.9 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2018, globally, while 1.1 million died of AIDS-related illness in the same year. A variety of community awareness programmes and education campaigns have been initiated by federal government agencies and numerous organizations across the globe to combat HIV prevention, treatment and care.

The regional analysis of global HIV Drugs Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific offers lucrative prospects for key players on the HIV drug market due to a rise in population and a high increase in geriatric population. In addition, the increase in health expenditure and the production of guidelines are expected to fuel market growth in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

ViiV Healthcare

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Cipla Limited

Daiichi Sankyo

Emcure

Hetero Drugs

Mylan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Medication Class:

Multi-class Combination Drugs

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Protease Inhibitors (P0Is)

Entry Inhibitors

HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global HIV Drugs Market in Market Study:

