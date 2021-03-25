Analyzing Impacts Of COVID-19 On Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Effects, Aftermath And Forecast To 2027

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys companies in 2020 (%)
The global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market was valued at 1078.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1276.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Rod
Plate
Others
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automobile Industry
Electronics Industry
Rail Transit
Machinery and Equipment
Others
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcoa
Chalco
Yinhai Aluminum
Yunnan Aluminum
China Hongqiao
Rusal
Rio Tinto
Nanshan Light Alloy
Ahresty
Wanji
Handtmann
Kumz
MCI
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Production Capacity, Analysis
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Ten: Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Supply Chain Analysis
