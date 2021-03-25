GC and GC-MS Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Thermo Fisher, Techcomp, Fuli Instruments, Agilent

“

The report titled Global GC and GC-MS Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GC and GC-MS market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GC and GC-MS market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GC and GC-MS market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GC and GC-MS market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GC and GC-MS report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GC and GC-MS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GC and GC-MS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GC and GC-MS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GC and GC-MS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GC and GC-MS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GC and GC-MS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Thermo Fisher, Techcomp, Fuli Instruments, Agilent, Bruker, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, LECO, Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group)

Market Segmentation by Product: Gas Chromatography System

GC-MS Systems



Market Segmentation by Application: General & Environmental Testing

Agriculture & Food

Academia

Oil & Gas

Government Test

Others



The GC and GC-MS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GC and GC-MS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GC and GC-MS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GC and GC-MS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GC and GC-MS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GC and GC-MS market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GC and GC-MS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GC and GC-MS market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 GC and GC-MS Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gas Chromatography System

1.2.3 GC-MS Systems

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General & Environmental Testing

1.3.3 Agriculture & Food

1.3.4 Academia

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Government Test

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global GC and GC-MS Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global GC and GC-MS Production by Region

2.3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global GC and GC-MS Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 GC and GC-MS Industry Trends

2.4.2 GC and GC-MS Market Drivers

2.4.3 GC and GC-MS Market Challenges

2.4.4 GC and GC-MS Market Restraints

3 Global GC and GC-MS Sales

3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top GC and GC-MS Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top GC and GC-MS Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top GC and GC-MS Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top GC and GC-MS Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top GC and GC-MS Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top GC and GC-MS Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global GC and GC-MS Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top GC and GC-MS Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top GC and GC-MS Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GC and GC-MS Sales in 2020

4.3 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top GC and GC-MS Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top GC and GC-MS Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GC and GC-MS Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global GC and GC-MS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global GC and GC-MS Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global GC and GC-MS Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GC and GC-MS Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global GC and GC-MS Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global GC and GC-MS Price by Type

5.3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global GC and GC-MS Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global GC and GC-MS Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global GC and GC-MS Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global GC and GC-MS Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global GC and GC-MS Price by Application

6.3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global GC and GC-MS Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America GC and GC-MS Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America GC and GC-MS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America GC and GC-MS Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America GC and GC-MS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America GC and GC-MS Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America GC and GC-MS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America GC and GC-MS Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe GC and GC-MS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe GC and GC-MS Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe GC and GC-MS Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe GC and GC-MS Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe GC and GC-MS Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific GC and GC-MS Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America GC and GC-MS Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America GC and GC-MS Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America GC and GC-MS Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information

12.1.2 Thermo Fisher Overview

12.1.3 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments

12.2 Techcomp

12.2.1 Techcomp Corporation Information

12.2.2 Techcomp Overview

12.2.3 Techcomp GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Techcomp GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.2.5 Techcomp GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Techcomp Recent Developments

12.3 Fuli Instruments

12.3.1 Fuli Instruments Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fuli Instruments Overview

12.3.3 Fuli Instruments GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fuli Instruments GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.3.5 Fuli Instruments GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Fuli Instruments Recent Developments

12.4 Agilent

12.4.1 Agilent Corporation Information

12.4.2 Agilent Overview

12.4.3 Agilent GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Agilent GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.4.5 Agilent GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Agilent Recent Developments

12.5 Bruker

12.5.1 Bruker Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bruker Overview

12.5.3 Bruker GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bruker GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.5.5 Bruker GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Bruker Recent Developments

12.6 Perkin Elmer

12.6.1 Perkin Elmer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Perkin Elmer Overview

12.6.3 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.6.5 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Perkin Elmer Recent Developments

12.7 Shimadzu

12.7.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shimadzu Overview

12.7.3 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.7.5 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Shimadzu Recent Developments

12.8 LECO

12.8.1 LECO Corporation Information

12.8.2 LECO Overview

12.8.3 LECO GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LECO GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.8.5 LECO GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 LECO Recent Developments

12.9 Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group)

12.9.1 Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group) Overview

12.9.3 Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group) GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group) GC and GC-MS Products and Services

12.9.5 Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group) GC and GC-MS SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument(Group) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 GC and GC-MS Value Chain Analysis

13.2 GC and GC-MS Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 GC and GC-MS Production Mode & Process

13.4 GC and GC-MS Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 GC and GC-MS Sales Channels

13.4.2 GC and GC-MS Distributors

13.5 GC and GC-MS Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

