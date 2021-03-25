Global Industrial Centrifuge Market to reach USD 9.81 billion by 2027 Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Industrial Centrifuge Market Size study, By Type (Sedimentation Centrifuge, Filtering Centrifuge) By Mode of Operation (Batch centrifuge, Continuous centrifuge), By Design (Horizontal centrifuge, Vertical centrifuge) By end User (Chemical Industry, Food and Beverages Industry, Metal Processing Industry) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027.

Global Industrial Centrifuge Market is valued approximately at USD 6.90 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial centrifuges are used for fluid/particle separation. It has various applications including Chemical processing, in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries, in Fuel and Biofuel industries and others. Increase of chemical industry due to industrial centrifuge usage in raw products, such as acids, salts, oil refinery by-products, is a driving factor for the growth of the market. For instance, according to Statista report, in 2019, the chemical industrys total worldwide revenue stood at some USD 3.94 trillion and the revenues reached a record high in 2014, at a total of 5.4 trillion U.S. dollars globally. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for industrial centrifuge market across the globe. Moreover, increase in fertilizer production is leading to growth of food producers trying to match the needs and wants of the expanding population is leading to rise of demand of industrial centrifuge market. are However, industrial centrifuge being high-cost equipment is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Industrial Centrifuge market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a large number of oil and gas drilling activities, and high demand for crude oil . Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to technological advancements.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sedimentation Centrifuge

Filtering Centrifuge

By Mode of Operation:

Batch centrifuge

Continuous centrifuge

By Design:

Horizontal centrifuge

Vertical centrifuge

By end User:

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Metal Processing Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial centrifuge Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

