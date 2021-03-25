Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Anti-Inflammatory ” Market is expected to reach USD 191.42 billion by 2027 on account of increasing investments on the development of biologics for treating autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Anti-inflammatory drugs help to reduce inflammation in the body and treat health conditions such as arthritis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, sinusitis, and others. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. As per the report titled, “Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), By Application (Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis, and Others), Respiratory Diseases, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of the market was USD 93.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2020 to 2027.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Major Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Key players covered in the report include:

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Biogen

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Other Players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market-102825

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Analysis 2021:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases will Add Impetus to Market

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases namely ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis, and others are the major anti-inflammatory drugs market growth driver. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimate of 78 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with arthritis by the end of 2040. Apart from this, the increasing uptake of corticosteroids for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma, coupled with the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis are likely to aid in the expansion of the market in the long run.

On the contrary, the side effects of using non-steroids anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs such as dizziness, allergic reactions, stomach pain, stomach ulcers, and others may pose a major threat to the market in the coming years. This, coupled with the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and other complications may hinder the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation

North America to Emerge Dominant with Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America with the rising demand for anti-inflammatory biologics, and government support for their launches. In 2019, North America earned a revenue of USD 41.39 billion, attributed to the massive investments in research and development that further expanded the regional market. The market in Europe, on the other hand, is likely to witness significant growth on account of active government support for launching biosimilars, and favorable health reimbursement policies. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific will rise at a rapid speed on account of improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, coupled with the increasing geriatric population, and rising preference for generic corticosteroids and NSAIDs. Furthermore, the Middle East and Latin American markets will gain momentum on account of the growing incidences of rheumatoid arthritis and improving healthcare infrastructure in the respective regions.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market-102825

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Competitive Landscape

Success Rate of Products will Help Companies Maintain their Position

Many players are operating in the global market for anti-inflammatory drugs out of which Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie are holding the dominant shares. The rise in the number of Humira, a multiple indications monoclonal antibody for multiple indications such as ulcerative colitis, psoriasis arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others is responsible for AbbVie earning major revenues in the market. As per research analysts at Fortune Business Insights, this company generated a revenue of USD 19.2 billion solely from Humira sales worldwide. Similarly, the sale of Simponi, Sterala, and Remicade by Johnson & Johnson has helped this company enjoy the dominant position in the market. Besides this, other players are engaging in merger and acquisition, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and other collaborative efforts to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

August 2019 – AbbVie declared the launch of a janus kinase inhibitor called RINVOQ for treating rheumatoid arthritis

November 2018 – A wholly owned subsidiary of Novartis AG declared the launch of an infliximab biosimilar called Zessly in Germany.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market? Who are the key manufacturers in Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market? What are the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs industry?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market-102825

Table of Content:

1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Product Overview

1.2 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Anti-Inflammatory Drugs as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market

2.8 Key Company Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs by Application

4.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs by Application

4.5.2 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-Inflammatory Drugs by Application

5 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Clear Aligners Market

Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market

Hearing Aids Market

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

Knee Replacement Market

Surgical Stapling Devices Market

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market

Biomaterials Market

Bone Void Fillers Market

Cardiac Biomarkers Market

Clear Aligners Market Size

Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size

Hearing Aids Market Size

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size

Knee Replacement Market Size

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size

Biomaterials Market Size

Bone Void Fillers Market Size

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size