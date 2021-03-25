Global Oxygen Barrier Film Market to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2027 Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Oxygen Barrier Films Market Size study, by Material (PE, PP, PET/BOPET, Polyamide), by End use (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027.
Global Oxygen Barrier Film Market is valued at approximately USD 2.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Oxygen barrier film is mainly created to maintain a low internal oxygen concentration within the package and is used in food and packaging industry as it helps to preserve the quality and flavor of a product, and prevents bad odors. It also enhances the moisture and gas barrier properties of packaged products. The change in consumer lifestyle and their demand for suitable food packaging is driving force for the growth of the market. As Oxygen barrier increases the product life and gives aesthetic look to a product so consumers are preferring it more which in turn increasing the demand for food packaging industry. For Instance, according to Statista forecasted market value from 2019 to 2027, the global market value of food packaging was estimated to be worth about 305 billion U.S. dollars in 2019. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Oxygen barrier film market across the globe. Moreover, rapidly increasing disposable income and globalization around the world are also the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For Instance , according to Statista forecast Singapore was the leading country in the Globalization Index 2020 in the field of economic globalization where Singapore was determined at 93.63 points and Netherlands followed with a score of 89.58 points. However, recycling challenges with flexible packaging products and higher operational costs are factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Oxygen Barrier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand from end-use industries, such as food & beverage packaging. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to increase in the consumption levels of residents, consumers’ demand for microwave food, snack foods, and frozen foods.
Major market player included in this report are:
Berry Global Inc.
Amcor Plc
Raven Industries
Toppan Prnting Co., Ltd.
Cosmo Films Ltd.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Dupont Teijin Films
Uflex Ltd.
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
PE
PP
PET/BOPET
Polyamide
By End use:
Food & Beverage Packaging
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Agriculture
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Oxygen Barrier Plant Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
