Intraocular Lens Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Intraocular Lens Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Intraocular Lens (IOL) ” Market is projected to reach USD 5,318.8 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 3,159.3 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type [Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric Intraocular Lens, and Others)], By Material [Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and Foldable (Hydrophobic Acrylic, Hydrophilic Acrylic, and Silicone & Collamer)], By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the market is set to gain impetus from the rising number of NGOs offering free cataract surgeries and eye examinations.

Intraocular Lens Market Analysis 2021:

Rising Government Initiatives to Eliminate Cataract Will Boost Growth

The incidence of cataracts is rising at a rapid rate nowadays. It is, in turn, causing huge health as well as an economic burden in several countries. Therefore, the governments of these countries are launching various initiatives to eliminate cataracts. One such global initiative is called ‘Vision 2020’. It was put forward by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to remove the major causes of avoidable blindness from the world. Additionally, the governments are conducting eye checkup camps and launching favorable reimbursement policies to achieve their target of Vision 2020. It is expected to augment the intraocular lens market growth during the forecast period.

Monofocal IOL Segment to Lead Stoked by Favorable Government Reimbursement Policies

By type, the market is grouped into premium intraocular lens and monofocal intraocular lens. Amongst these, the monofocal intraocular lens is expected to lead by gaining the maximum IOL market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising number of favorable government reimbursement policies as well as cost-effective nature.

The premium intraocular lens segment, on the other hand, consists of sub-segments, namely, toric intraocular lens, multifocal intraocular lens, and others. This segment has less penetration as compared to monofocal IOLs. This mainly occurs as multiple government-aided insurance policies do not cover the cost of premium intraocular lens. Thus, the patient has to pay for the same from their expenses. However, this segment is anticipated to showcase growth during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for toric lenses and their possession of numerous benefits.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Intraocular Lens market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Intraocular Lens Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Intraocular Lens Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

North America to Dominate: Increasing Technological Advancements Will Favor Growth

The market is geographically segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Out of these, North America had generated USD 892.9 million IOL market value in 2018. It is set to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the increasing number of new product launches as well as the ongoing technological advancements, such as the Extended Depth of Focus (EDoF) and custom cataract lens.

Europe is expected to expand at a fast pace owing to the growing preference for toric lenses, rising adoption of femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery, and an increasing number of cataract surgery. Besides, various industry giants are present in this region. It would also contribute to the market growth.

Lastly, Asia Pacific is projected to experience high growth backed by strong government support and a rising number of cataract surgery. Apart from that, increasing prevalence of cataract and diabetes would propel the market in this region. The National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCB&VI) declared that from the period of 2016 to 2017, over 6.4 million surgeries were performed in India. In emerging countries, such as Japan, China, and India, the occurrence of a high volume of cataract operations would fuel intraocular lens market growth.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches Tecnis Toric II

December 2019: Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the launch of its one-piece intraocular lens (IOL) named Tecnis Toric II after bagging FDA approval. It will be used to treat astigmatism in patients affected by cataracts. It is the company’s first approved product in the Tecnis Toric II platform. It also provides more friction and surface texture on IOL haptics. It is specially designed to offer visual improvement for various lifestyles and visual conditions.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Intraocular Lens market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Intraocular Lens market? Who are the key manufacturers in Intraocular Lens market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Intraocular Lens market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Intraocular Lens market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Intraocular Lens market? What are the Intraocular Lens market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Intraocular Lens industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Intraocular Lens market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Intraocular Lens industry?

