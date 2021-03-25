Analyzing Impacts Of COVID-19 On Corn Starch Market Effects, Aftermath And Forecast To 2027

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Corn Starch in global, including the following market information:
Global Corn Starch Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Corn Starch Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Corn Starch companies in 2020 (%)
The global Corn Starch market was valued at 26380 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 31230 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Corn Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corn Starch Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Non-GM Corn Starch
General Corn Starch
Global Corn Starch Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Starch Sugar
Beer
Food Industry
Paper Industry
Medicine
Modified Starch
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Corn Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corn Starch revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corn Starch revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Corn Starch sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Corn Starch sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADM
Cargill
Ingredion (Penford Products)
Tate & Lyle Americas
Roquette
Argo
Gea
AVEBE
Nihon Shokuhin Kak
Japan Corn Starch
Sanwa Starch
Zhucheng Xingmao
Changchun Dacheng
Xiwang
Luzhou
COPO
China Starch
Baolingbao Biology
Xi’an Guowei
Lihua Starch
Henan Julong Biological Engineering
Hebei Derui Starch
Corn Development
Longlive
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Corn Starch Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Corn Starch Production Capacity, Analysis
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Ten: Corn Starch Supply Chain Analysis
List of Table and Figure
