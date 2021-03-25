Cardiac Biomarkers Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Cardiac Biomarkers Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “cardiac biomarkers“ market size is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of critical cardiac conditions, including myocardial infarction, heart attack, and acute coronary syndrome (ACS) will subsequently inflate demand for cardiac biomarkers in the forthcoming years, mentioned in a report, titled “Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, and Others), By Biomarker (Troponin, Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), Myoglobin, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 13.15 billion in 2019. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Major Cardiac Biomarkers Market Key players covered in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Other key market players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Cardiac Biomarkers Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cardiac-biomarkers-market-101233

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Cardiovascular Interventions to Promote Biomarkers Adoption

The increasing R&D investments by key players for the introduction of robust and novel cardiac biomarkers to benefit patients in diagnosis, prognosis and predictive analysis of cardiovascular disorders will enable speedy expansion of the market. The innovation in clinical cardiology and cardiovascular interventions can be an essential factor in fostering the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing product launches by key players will augur well for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, In July 2018, Siemens announced that it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for high-sensitivity troponin I assays (TnIH). The test will be beneficial in the early diagnosis of myocardial infarctions without the need for serial tropic testing. Similarly, in September 2019, Abbott unveiled ARCHITECT STAT High Sensitivity Troponin-I blood test after receiving the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The test will help in detecting heart attacks in real-time, and more accurately than contemporary troponin tests.

Market Restraint:

Shortage of POC Testing Kits to Restrict Revenue Proliferation

The unavailability of POC testing kits and delayed test results of the laboratory-based tests will consequently restrict the growth of the market. The longer time period required to obtain results from lab-based biomarker tests will dwindle the acceptance of biomarkers in the forthcoming years. For instance, creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), a form of enzyme found in heart muscle cells can only be detected in a patient with a heart attack in about 3-6 hours after the onset of chest pain. Thus, the great deal of time required for evaluation or diagnosis of heart disease will restrict the market growth. In addition, the lack of awareness regarding cardiac biomarkers tests among patient population, and limited reimbursement for tests in the developing countries will obstruct the market.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Cardiac Biomarkers market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

For More Information Visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cardiac-biomarkers-market-101233

Cardiac Biomarkers Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Propel Market in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 5.23 billion in 2019. North America is expected to the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, as per the American College of Cardiology Foundation around about 1.05 million patients were suffering from coronary disorders in the United States in 2019. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate between 2020 to 2027 due to rising cases of acute coronary syndrome and myocardial infarction. Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the large patient population in the region. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced cardiac biomarkers will boost cardiac biomarkers market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

May 2016: Philips, a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Amsterdam launched Minicare I-20 system for cardiac troponin testing. The handheld blood test for rapid diagnosis of heart attack.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Cardiac Biomarkers market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Cardiac Biomarkers market? Who are the key manufacturers in Cardiac Biomarkers market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Cardiac Biomarkers market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cardiac Biomarkers market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Cardiac Biomarkers market? What are the Cardiac Biomarkers market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cardiac Biomarkers industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cardiac Biomarkers market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Cardiac Biomarkers industry?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cardiac-biomarkers-market-101233

Table of Content:

1 Cardiac Biomarkers Market Overview

1.1 Cardiac Biomarkers Product Overview

1.2 Cardiac Biomarkers Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cardiac Biomarkers Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cardiac Biomarkers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Cardiac Biomarkers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cardiac Biomarkers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Cardiac Biomarkers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cardiac Biomarkers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Cardiac Biomarkers Market

2.8 Key Company Cardiac Biomarkers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Cardiac Biomarkers Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Biomarkers Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Cardiac Biomarkers by Application

4.1 Cardiac Biomarkers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cardiac Biomarkers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cardiac Biomarkers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Biomarkers by Application

5 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Denture Market

Smart Contact Lenses Market

Internat Of Medical Things Market

Sport Medicine Market

Bovine Mastitis Market

mHealth Market

Biobanking Market

Biobanking Market

Artificial Tears Market

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market

Medical Electrode Market

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

mHealth Market

Teledermatology Market

Drug Delivery Systems Market

Teledermatology Market

Medical Mask Market

Artificial Tears Market