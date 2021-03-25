Impact Of Covid 19 On Yoga Mat Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Yoga Mat in global, including the following market information:

Global Yoga Mat Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Yoga Mat Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs)

Global top five Yoga Mat companies in 2020 (%)

The global Yoga Mat market was valued at 1619.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2229.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Yoga Mat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Yoga Mat Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Yoga Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Global Yoga Mat Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Yoga Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Household

Yoga club

Others

Global Yoga Mat Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Yoga Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Yoga Mat revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Yoga Mat revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Yoga Mat sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Yoga Mat sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Yoga Mat Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Yoga Mat Production Capacity, Analysis



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Ten: Yoga Mat Supply Chain Analysis



