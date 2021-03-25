Impact Of Covid 19 On Yoga Mat Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Yoga Mat in global, including the following market information:
Global Yoga Mat Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Yoga Mat Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs)
Global top five Yoga Mat companies in 2020 (%)
The global Yoga Mat market was valued at 1619.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2229.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Yoga Mat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Download PDF Sample of Yoga Mat Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/28298
Total Market by Segment:
Global Yoga Mat Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Yoga Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
PVC yoga mats
Rubber yoga mats
TPE yoga mats
Other yoga mats
Global Yoga Mat Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Yoga Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Household
Yoga club
Others
Global Yoga Mat Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Yoga Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Customization available as per requirements Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/28298
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Yoga Mat revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Yoga Mat revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Yoga Mat sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Yoga Mat sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lululemon
Manduka PROlite
Jade Yoga
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Gaiam, Easyoga
HATHAYOGA
Kharma Khare
Hosa
Yogabum
Aerolite
Aurorae
Barefoot Yoga
Keep well
Khataland
Microcell Composite
Yogarugs
Copeactive
Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
JiangXi Lveten Plastic
Liforme
Starlight Yoga
Bean Products
To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/28298
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Yoga Mat Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Yoga Mat Production Capacity, Analysis
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Ten: Yoga Mat Supply Chain Analysis
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Yoga Mat in Global Market
Table 2. Top Yoga Mat Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Yoga Mat Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Yoga Mat Sales by Companies, (K Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Yoga Mat Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Yoga Mat Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Pcs)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Yoga Mat Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Yoga Mat Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Yoga Mat Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type ? Global Yoga Mat Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Yoga Mat Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Yoga Mat Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Yoga Mat Sales (K Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Yoga Mat Sales (K Pcs), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application ? Global Yoga Mat Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Yoga Mat Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Yoga Mat Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Yoga Mat Sales (K Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Yoga Mat Sales (K Pcs), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region ? Global Yoga Mat Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Yoga Mat Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Yoga Mat Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Yoga Mat Sales (K Pcs), 2016-2021
continued…
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
[email protected]
”https://bisouv.com/